Kahlberg Consulting: trasparenza e affidabilità per il benessere dei consumatori e dell’ambiente

Novembre 24, 2023

(Adnkronos) – La società della Dott.ssa Michela Kahlberg fornisce supporto alle imprese per il rispetto delle normative sulle sostanze chimiche. E non mancano le critiche alle autorità.

Milano, 24 Novembre 2023. Vi siete mai interrogati sui rischi che corriamo ogni giorno avendo a che fare con le sostanze chimiche presenti nei tessuti, nei giocattoli o nei prodotti di arredo? Lo sa molto bene la Dott.ssa Michela Kahlberg che, nel 2007, dopo aver maturato una grande esperienza nel mondo della colorazione industriale commerciando in coloranti e pigmenti organici, ha fondato la Kahlberg Consulting srl, una società tutta al femminile, composta da professioniste in ambito chimico, biologico, tossicologico e ambientale, dedita allo studio delle tinture organiche e al supporto di tutte quelle aziende che devono adeguarsi alle normative previste dal Regolamento REACH, Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals, una severa struttura legislativa che obbliga a un’analisi profonda di tutte le sostanze chimiche che circolano all’interno dell’Unione Europea.

“Spesso non ci rendiamo conto di quante sostanze chimiche affollano la nostra quotidianità”, spiega la consulente esperta. “L’Italia è conosciuta in tutto il mondo per il settore tessile, per il design, ambiti in cui l’uso di coloranti chimici è all’ordine del giorno, ma non dobbiamo dimenticarci che queste sostanze sono fortemente utilizzate anche da tutte quelle piccole e medie imprese che danno il via alle filiere produttive. Garantire alti standard di qualità e sicurezza non solo rafforza sensibilmente il posizionamento del Made in Italy sul mercato globale, conferendogli maggior forza reputazionale e di competitività, ma permette anche di promuovere innovazione e creatività senza causare danni all’uomo né all’ambiente. È questa la missione di Kahlberg Consulting: guidare le aziende nell’intricato mondo delle normative nazionali e sovranazionali che classificano le sostanze chimiche e ne regolano l’utilizzo”.

Ma se i servizi di Kahlberg Consulting si rivolgono per lo più all’impresa, il messaggio che la società di consulenza vuole veicolare è indirizzato al consumatore finale, che deve maturare una spiccata sensibilità su queste tematiche e la consapevolezza che un articolo prodotto in Italia sia sicuro per la sua salute e volto alla tutela dell’ambiente. “Tramite le analisi che svolgiamo quotidianamente e la trasparenza che ci ha sempre contraddistinto, vorremmo educare il grande pubblico sui benefici che comporta l’utilizzo di prodotti italiani che sono stati sottoposti a rigidi controlli di idoneità”, racconta Kahlberg. “Se il nostro Paese, infatti, ha recepito a pieno le novità introdotte, ormai quindici anni fa, con il Regolamento REACH, restano ancora grandi criticità sulla gestione dei prodotti chimici importati dall’estero. In molti Stati asiatici, per esempio, le normative prevedono controlli sulle merci in entrata, ma non su quelle in uscita, consentendo l’esportazione di prodotti potenzialmente nocivi e pericolosi. Quello che ci preoccupa, però, è la negligenza delle autorità nostrane che non sembrano essersi attivate nei modi e nei tempi che ci eravamo auspicati soprattutto nei confronti di alcune aziende importatrici di coloranti organici che da anni non operano nel pieno rispetto del Regolamento REACH. Detto questo, noi continueremo a segnalare queste criticità, col fondamentale appoggio dell’ECHA, European Chemicals Agency, alle autorità competenti. Il 22 novembre 2007, infatti, è stato emanato un decreto in materia di vigilanza e sanzioni in caso di violazione degli obblighi previsti dal Regolamento REACH, un provvedimento che indica le attività e i compiti che ogni impresa deve portare a termine, anche a fronte di un consistente esborso economico. Sarebbe auspicabile che tutte le aziende che trattano prodotti chimici rispettassero gli obblighi di legge e rispondessero prontamente alle autorità e ai cittadini del loro operato. Oggi, le aziende virtuose che hanno sostenuto costi enormi e investito molto tempo ed energie per essere in linea con la legislatura in materia si sentono penalizzate e devono spesso tollerare una concorrenza che non offre le dovute garanzie al consumatore finale”.

È giusto che il consumatore venga informato, dunque, con l’ausilio di apposite etichette e col lavoro di chi, come le ricercatrici di Kahlberg Consulting, tratta questi argomenti da anni con la massima serietà e lungimiranza, ma è anche doveroso che le autorità si assumano la responsabilità di promuovere un controllo a monte, lì dove il problema persiste, verificando i prodotti chimici in entrata alle dogane e effettuando le dovute ispezioni in termini di conformità regolatoria presso le aziende importatrici, soprattutto laddove vengono segnalate irregolarità. “Prendiamo il settore tessile, per esempio”, commenta l’amministratrice. “Una sola maglietta trattata con coloranti chimici nocivi, una volta messa in lavatrice, può rilasciare nelle acque sostanze molto inquinanti; una volta indossata può causare allergie. E parliamo di un settore enorme che produce introiti pazzeschi e che è difficile da controllare, dal momento che importiamo centinaia di migliaia di tonnellate di prodotti chimici e articoli finiti ogni anno. Si tratta di articoli di uso comune che si possono trovare su internet a prezzi irrisori. Parliamo di un mercato che si rivolge alle masse e che può provocare danni irreparabili alla salute di tutta la biosfera. È tempo di fare qualcosa: noi di Kahlberg Consulting ci siamo, al fianco delle imprese, al fianco dei consumatori”.

Intanto, dopo circa quindici anni dalla pubblicazione del più importante regolamento sulle sostanze chimiche, la Commissione Europea pubblicherà, ci auguriamo entro il primo trimestre del prossimo anno, una proposta di modifica dedicata alla registrazione dei polimeri che hanno goduto, fino ad oggi, dell’esenzione dall’essere registrati REACH. Alcuni settori applicativi, come il tessile e il conciario, dovranno affrontare una sfida che si preannuncia molto impegnativa ed è importante, quindi, che si inizi a lavorare fin da subito per sviluppare dei protocolli e delle pratiche che possano supportare la piccola e media imprenditoria italiana. Kahlberg Consulting, da oltre due anni, sta promuovendo la creazione di un consorzio europeo che monitori questi passaggi normativi e che vigili sul rispetto delle normative. Per tutti noi e per chi verrà dopo di noi.

Kahlberg Consulting: transparency and reliability for the well-being of consumers and the environment

Dr Michela Kahlberg’s company provides support to companies in complying with chemical regulations. And criticises the actions of the authorities.

Have you ever wondered about the risks we run every day when dealing with chemicals in textiles, toys or furniture products? Dr Michela Kahlberg knows this very well. In 2007, after gaining a great deal of experience in the world of industrial dyeing by trading in organic dyes and pigments, she founded Kahlberg Consulting srl, an all-female company made up of professionals in the fields of chemistry, biology, toxicology and the environment, dedicated to the study of organic dyes and the support of all those companies that have to comply with the REACH Regulation (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals), a strict legislative framework that obliges an in-depth analysis of all chemical substances circulating within the European Union.

“We often don’t realise how many chemicals crowd our daily lives,” explains the expert consultant. “Italy is known all over the world for textiles and design, areas where the use of chemical dyes is a daily affair, but we must not forget that these substances are also heavily used by all those small and medium-sized companies that start the production chains. Guaranteeing high standards of quality and safety not only significantly strengthens the positioning of Made in Italy products on the global market, giving it greater reputational strength and competitiveness, but also makes it possible to promote innovation and creativity without causing harm to man or the environment. This is the mission of Kahlberg Consulting: to guide companies through the intricate world of national and international regulations that classify chemical substances and regulate their use”.

But if Kahlberg Consulting’s services are mostly addressed to companies, the message that the consultancy company wants to convey is addressed to the end consumer, who must develop a keen awareness of these issues and the knowledge that an item produced in Italy is safe for his health and aimed at protecting the environment. “Through the analyses we carry out on a daily basis and the transparency that has always distinguished us, we would like to educate the public about the benefits of using Italian products that have undergone strict suitability checks,” says Kahlberg. “While our country has in fact fully implemented the innovations introduced fifteen years ago with the REACH Regulation, there are still major critical issues concerning the management of chemical products imported from abroad. In many Asian states, for example, regulations provide for controls on incoming goods, but not on outgoing ones, allowing the export of potentially harmful and dangerous products. What worries us, however, is the negligence of our authorities, who do not seem to have acted in the manner and timeframe we had hoped for, especially with regard to some companies importing organic dyes that have not been operating in full compliance with the REACH Regulation for years. So, we will continue to report these critical issues, with the fundamental support of the ECHA (European Chemicals Agency), to the competent authorities. In fact, on 22 November 2007, a decree was issued on the subject of vigilance and sanctions in the event of violation of the obligations set forth in the REACH Regulation, a measure that indicates the activities and tasks that every company must carry out, even facing a big financial outlay. It would be desirable if all companies handling chemicals complied with their legal obligations and promptly answered to the authorities and the public for their actions. Today, virtuous companies that have incurred huge costs and invested a lot of time and energy to be in line with the relevant legislation feel penalised and often have to tolerate competition with companies that do not offer the end consumer the necessary guarantees”.

It is right that the consumer should be informed, therefore, with the help of appropriate labels and the work of those who, like the Kahlberg Consulting researchers, have been dealing with these issues for years with the utmost seriousness and foresight, but it is also right that the authorities should take responsibility for promoting upstream control, where the problem persists, by checking incoming chemical products at customs and carrying out the necessary inspections in terms of regulatory compliance at importing companies, especially where irregularities are reported. “Take the textile sector, for example,” she comments. “A single T-shirt treated with harmful chemical dyes, once put in the washing machine, can release very polluting substances into the water; once worn, it can cause allergies. And we are talking about a huge industry that generates crazy revenues and is difficult to control, as we import hundreds of thousands of tonnes of chemicals and finished articles every year. We are talking about everyday items that can be found on the internet at ridiculously low prices. We are talking about a market that caters to the masses and can cause irreparable damage to the health of the entire biosphere. It is time to do something about it: we at Kahlberg Consulting are there, alongside companies, alongside consumers”.

Meanwhile, fifteen years after the publication of the most important regulation on chemicals, the European Commission will publish, hopefully within the first quarter of next year, a proposal for an amendment dedicated to the registration of polymers that have until now been exempt from being registered under REACH. Some application sectors, such as the textile and tanning industries, will have to face a challenge that promises to be very demanding and it is important, therefore, that we start working right away to develop protocols and practices that can support small and medium-sized Italian businesses. For more than two years, Kahlberg Consulting has been promoting the creation of a European consortium to monitor these regulatory steps and ensure compliance. For all of us and for those who will come after us.

