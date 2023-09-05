app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Kanzi One Selected by Toyota for Global HMI Design and Development

Settembre 5, 2023

– MUNICH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rightware today announced it has entered into an agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation for the use of its Kanzi One HMI software to create in-vehicle experiences for global models of the Toyota and Lexus brands.

As proven by the current generation of Toyota vehicles around the globe, the combination of Kanzi One and the unmatched automotive experience of the Kanzi Services team gives Toyota the flexibility and design capabilities to enhance their brand and delight drivers.

Rightware has a long history of focusing on the unique challenges of the automotive industry. With Kanzi One, Toyota was able to achieve the best possible graphics performance on cost-effective hardware platforms. Further, Toyota was able to create and maintain distinct UI modules, mixing and matching them to create instrument clusters for vehicle variants and models across diverse markets. This highly efficient workflow means reduced effort and faster time-to-market.

“Toyota is one of the world’s most iconic brands, and it is a tremendous honor for us to be part of that. Together, Rightware and Toyota deliver brilliant cockpit experiences for millions of drivers,” said Freddie Geier, CEO of Rightware. “The powerful combination of Kanzi One and the Kanzi Services team delivers competitive advantages to Toyota, taming the growing complexity of automotive design and development. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Toyota.”

Collaborating with Rightware gave Toyota the ability to realize their design vision across dozens of vehicle models and variants globally, maximizing efficiency and achieving a better result at lower risk.

About Rightware

Rightware is the pioneering provider of automotive graphics software, uniquely positioned with foundations in gaming, graphics, and UI development, and laser-focused on the automotive industry. Kanzi One, our all-in-one HMI toolchain, enables automakers to deliver the best user experience for their customers while transforming the traditional HMI into a real Signature UI. We support this mission with a worldwide design and services organization boasting an unmatched track record of successful production projects. Headquartered in Finland, we have a presence in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and USA. As a ThunderSoft company, our combined skills and assets allow us to deliver fully integrated HMI solutions, engineering support, and design services anywhere in the world. Kanzi One is the market-leading automotive UI tool, trusted by over 50 automotive brands around the globe. www.rightware.com.

Contactpress@rightware.comDerek Sellin, Vice President, Marketing, derek.sellin@rightware.com, +358 9 8554 322

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201094/Rightware_Oy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kanzi-one-selected-by-toyota-for-global-hmi-design-and-development-301917156.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, calls on global talents to shape the future of online trading

– – Expanding around the world, requiring more dynamic talents LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNews…

Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise

– LYNGE, Denmark, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hearing aid innovator Signia, part of WS Audiolo…

Venture Global and Baker Hughes Announce Expanded Master Equipment Supply Agreement to Support Venture Global’s Long-Term Expansion Plan

– SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Venture Global LNG announced its long-term exp…

Midea presenta a IFA 2023 la prima lavastoviglie connessa al mondo con certificazione Matter

– BERLINO, 5 settembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dopo essere stata tra le prime aziende a ottenere la…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl