Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Elena Rybakina Enters Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, Reaches No. 4 in World Tennis Rankings After the Italian Open Win

Maggio 23, 2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan’s top tennis player, made it to the Forbes’s 30 Under 30 Asia list, cementing her position as one of the most outstanding young athletes in the Asia-Pacific region. The tennis star rose to the 4th place in the world’s tennis rankings after winning the Italian Open Tournament in Rome on May 20.

 

The list features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the region, all under the age of 30, who are effecting positive change and driving innovation amid global economic uncertainty and a challenging environment.

Rybakina was one of the 30 notable honorees selected for the Entertainment & Sports category, Forbes reported in a statement. The list features a total of 10 categories, each represented by 30 honorees. More than 4,000 candidates were evaluated by the Forbes Asia team and a panel of expert judges on a variety of factors, including funding and/or revenue, social impact, inventiveness, and potential.

Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani player to win a major tennis title when she secured victory at the Wimbledon tournament in July 2022. On Saturday she has won her second WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome after defeating Angelina Kalinina in the final match. In March this year, she has won her first WTA 1000 title at the Indian Wells tournament where she has sealed victory in the final match over then world’s No. 2 Arina Sabalenka of Belarus.

In the beginning of this year, the 23-year-old tennis star donated part of her income from the matches to junior tennis players and to dog-rescue program in Kazakhstan. 

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083339/Rybakina.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/4049715/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-tennis-federation-elena-rybakina-enters-forbes-30-under-30-asia-list-reaches-no-4-in-world-tennis-rankings-after-the-italian-open-win-301832391.html

