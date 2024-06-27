Kempinski and NUO Hotels Launch China Roadshow to Showcase Diverse Brands and Services

27 Giugno 2024

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From June 24 to 27, Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel brand, in collaboration with contemporary Chinese luxury brand NUO Hotels, hosted the 2024 Kempinski and NUO Hotels China Roadshow in Beijing and Shanghai. The event aims to showcase the group’s vast and diverse brand offering, alongside its premium services, reaffirming Kempinski and NUO’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the customer experience in China.

The roadshow attracted the participation of 28 Kempinski hotels including eight properties from outside China, and three NUO hotels. Kempinski’s Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Elder, commented, “China plays a pivotal role in Kempinski Hotels’ global strategic blueprint, serving as a cornerstone of our expansion and investment efforts. Our unwavering commitment is to deliver comprehensive, thoughtful, and exceptional services to our Chinese guests. Additionally, our multi-brand matrix strategy is tailored to address the diverse and personalized needs of business travelers in the market. The approach not only solidifies our brand’s standing but also enhances our market competitiveness.”

As one of the first international hotel groups to enter the Chinese market, Kempinski established its presence in Beijing in 1992 with the opening of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center (Now Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center). In 2001, it formed a joint venture, Key International Hotel Management. Over 32 years in China, Kempinski has deeply rooted itself in the market.

Alongside, NUO, a premium Chinese brand, has embedded local culture as its core. Each new location serves as a fresh canvas for NUO to reinterpret and express the unique Chinese culture of a particular era or region. NUO is steadfast in its commitment to diversifying its portfolio across the business, holiday, and heritage hotel segments, and is currently rounding out this offering with three hotels in Beijing.

In April 2024, Bristoria, a Kempinski brand, opened its first hotel in Yangzhou City, China. Embodying the philosophy of simplicity with depth, Bristoria emphasizes a relaxed ambiance, dedicated to offering travelers a premier, one-stop service platform tailored for business travel.

