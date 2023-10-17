app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

KENNAMETAL LAUNCHES METAL CUTTING ROADSHOW IN NORTH AMERICA

Ottobre 17, 2023

Interactive tour takes latest technologies direct to new and existing customers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aimed at bringing innovative tools directly to customers’ doorsteps, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is launching a nationwide tooling roadshow in North America covering more than 20 markets. The Kennametal Metal Cutting Tour will provide current and prospective customers an opportunity to meet with the company’s team of experts and explore innovative solutions that can be used across industries like aerospace and automotive, specifically electric vehicles, to deliver increased productivity and performance.

“We’re thrilled to bring this experience to our North American customers,” said Sanjay Chowbey, President of the Metal Cutting Segment at Kennametal. “We designed a mobile space for manufacturing minds to meet and create, which is something we have great passion for at Kennametal. Our team will be showcasing proven solutions to customers of all sizes and talking to them about how we can help improve productivity and optimize manufacturing performance at their shops.”

The Metal Cutting Tour will showcase some of the Kennametal tools being used by NASCAR’s research and development engineers to develop Next Gen race cars. Kennametal recently announced that it is a NASCAR Competition Partner and as part of that program, is supplying its industry-leading portfolio of precision metal cutting solutions to the motorsports company.The North American roadshow will also feature some of Kennametal’s bestselling tools and latest launches in turning, milling, drilling and more with proven solutions across various applications and end markets including automotive (electric vehicles), aerospace, medical, general engineering and energy. It will include tooling solutions from various Kennametal product brands, including Kennametal®, WIDIA™ and Hanita™.

The experience is driven by a custom-built, state-of-the-art truck and trailer that visitors can enter to explore tooling and meet with Kennametal machining and application experts. The truck and trailer will be pulling up to shops, trade shows and other events across the country offering exclusive giveaways and product promotions starting in January 2024.

About KennametalWith over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248134/Truck_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-launches-metal-cutting-roadshow-in-north-america-301957596.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Proman, Mitsubishi sign MoU to develop world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia plant in Lake Charles, USA

WOLLERAU, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Proman has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Cor…

AeroPress, Inc. Launches Full Range of Coffee Maker Accessories

The maker of the iconic coffee press adds an Organizer, Carafe, and more to its lineup, further s…

Top Computer Scientists Join Style3D’s Global Dream Team, enhancing its Innovation Capacity in 3D Simulation and AI Technology

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Style3D, a leading 3D digital solution provider in the g…

DMEGC Solar Sets Global Benchmark: Sihong Plant Awarded First Four-Star Zero-Carbon Certification in PV Sector by TÜV SÜD

– HENGDIAN, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DMEGC Solar’s factory in Sihong, Jiangsu Provin…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl