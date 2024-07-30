KettyBot Pro by Pudu Robotics Named a Finalist in Fast Company’s 2024 Innovation by Design Awards for Hospitality

30 Luglio 2024

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robots sector, proudly announces that its latest service robot, KettyBot Pro, has been named a Finalist in the highly celebrated 2024 Fast Company Innovation By Design Awards in the Hospitality category.

Fast Company’s Innovation By Design Awards honors innovative and impactful design work across various industries, recognizing projects that combine creativity, functionality, and positive social impact. This prestigious recognition underscores the outstanding design and innovation of KettyBot Pro, highlighting its role in enhancing customer service and operational efficiency in the hospitality industry.

KettyBot Pro is an advanced, versatile delivery and marketing robot designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience in the hospitality and food service industries. Featuring sleek design, superior mobility, interactive interface, and autonomous navigation capabilities, KettyBot Pro seamlessly integrates into various hospitality environments, including crowded restaurants, luxurious hotels, busy shopping malls and lively entertainment venues. Its innovative capabilities delight loyal customers and attract new ones through smart delivery systems.The robot features capabilities including:

These features allow KettyBot Pro to attract, greet, and guide customers while generating advertising revenue and reducing operational overhead, making it an innovative asset in dynamic hospitality settings.

The Innovation By Design Awards receives entries from leading companies and innovators around the globe, with a rigorous selection process that evaluates projects on functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user experience, cultural impact, and business value. KettyBot Pro has distinguished itself by integrating artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation, and user-centric design to offer unparalleled solutions in the hospitality sector. Being named a finalist by Fast Company is a testament to KettyBot Pro’s excellence in optimizing the hospitality experience.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work with KettyBot Pro,” said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. “This acknowledgment validates our efforts to bring innovative, user-friendly robotic solutions to the hospitality industry. KettyBot Pro is designed to enhance both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will continue to have.”

As Pudu Robotics continues to drive forward-thinking solutions and set new benchmarks for service excellence, the company remains committed to developing robotic technology that enhances efficiency, elevates customer experiences, and redefines service standards across industries.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

