Marzo 20, 2023

CHENGDU, China, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) announced its 2022 annual results. Focused on unmet clinical needs, the Company continued to efficiently develop innovative and differentiated pipelines, proactively carry out global strategic collaboration and accelerate its commercialization progress in 2022.

Development of Innovative and Differentiated Pipelines

Core Product CM310 (IL-4Rα antibody):

Core Product CM326 (TSLP antibody):

Core Product CMG901 (Claudin 18.2 ADC):

Core Product CM313 (CD38 antibody):

Core Product CM338 (MASP-2 antibody):

Other Assets

CM355 (CD20xCD3):

CM336 (BCMAxCD3):

CM350 (GPC3xCD3):

CM369 (CCR8 antibody):

Enlarged Team of Talents & Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities

Financial Data & Capital Market Performance

About Keymed Biosciences Inc.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. (Stock Code: 02162 HK) focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. Keymed was founded by medical and scientific experts from world-renowned universities who have strong experience in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to commercialization at home and abroad. The core leadership team includes the inventors of the first PD-1 antibody drugs that were pioneered and approved in the United States and China. The Company was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.Keymedbio.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keymed-biosciences-announces-2022-annual-results-efficiently-promotes-clinical-progress–proactively-develops-global-strategic-collaboration-301775097.html