Keyrus Life Science, the Connected-CRO (C2RO), strengthens its synergies with the Keyrus Group, adopting a new visual identity and deploying a complete portfolio of services to drive clinical research forward

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Keyrus Life Science announces the launch of its new visual identity strengthening its synergies with the Keyrus Group to address the most pressing challenges of its clients in the life science industry and to drive clinical research forward.

“The development of Keyrus Life Science is based on the premise that it is only by giving meaning to data as quickly as possible that mankind can successfully tackle the major existing and emerging health issues”, declares Michael Attlan, VP, Head of Life Science Innovation & Strategic Engagements. “Keyrus Life Science is a unique Connected-CRO that enhances the performance, the speed and the agility of clinical trials by making data matter.”

Relying on a strong scientific background built from the combined international expertise of 300 consultants and 25 years of experience, Keyrus Life Science connects in-depth industry know-how, life data sciences and digital enablement. It fully leverages both clinical research ecosystems and Real-World Evidence (RWE), thus enhancing the reliability, innovative capacity, agility, and, above all, speed of execution of clinical research activities.

Keyrus Life Science unlocks for its clients the means to achieve digitalization across all life science industry segments and throughout all phases of the R&D cycle, from the earliest clinical stages, through to real world evidence and insights in a post-marketing setting.

By capitalizing on digital technologies, data sciences and honed industry expertise, Keyrus Life Science creates a unique value proposition, driven by innovation, passion and scientific rigor. Keyrus Life Science accompanies its clients in:

“Keyrus Life Science fits into the Keyrus Group’s vision and shares both its values, and its keen innovative spirit”, declares Eric Cohen, CEO of Keyrus. “Drawing upon highly original ways of using and valorizing health data, Keyrus Life Science’s proposition is unique in the market today. Combined with the Keyrus Group’s longstanding data-digital expertise, Keyrus Life Science’s offerings thus bring innovative and concrete solutions to companies in this sector and support them in reinventing their clinical research strategy.”

