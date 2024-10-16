KeyShot announces their Product Design-to-Market Suite and new SaaS category to help product companies leverage 3D to save millions and propel product innovation

16 Ottobre 2024

– COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KeyShot announced a significant expansion of its company strategy, pioneering a new SaaS category – Product Design-to-Market – and unveiling a comprehensive suite of tools to lead that category. KeyShot’s Product Design-to-Market Suite will help organizations of all sizes transform their product vision into market reality with unprecedented time and cost-savings.

Two decades ago, the 3D design industry was plagued by inefficient processes due to poor rendering technology. KeyShot changed that — introducing the first scientifically accurate render engine. This groundbreaking technology provided the fastest and highest-quality rendering of its kind and continues to lead the industry today. KeyShot software is utilized by over two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, from whom KeyShot learned firsthand about challenges in the product design and go-to-market process, seeing significant opportunities for efficiency and innovation. KeyShot calls this “The Efficiency Trap.”

The Efficiency Trap

At product companies of all sizes, the product design to market delivery journey includes siloed processes and redundancy, resulting in wasted time, lost money and slowed product innovation. Signs of the Efficiency Trap:

A new SaaS category: Product Design-to-Market

Design, engineering, marketing and packaging teams play pivotal roles across the product go-to-market journey, but they lack the technology to carry advanced visualizations from first sketch to market delivery. KeyShot calls this concept “Product Design-to-Market,” consolidating leading 3D Visualization and Digital Asset Management software, and helping product companies facilitate a more efficient and collaborative journey from initial product sketch to market delivery.

“We envision a future where companies spend days instead of months designing a product; seamlessly deliver visual assets across go-to-market channels in a few clicks; and designers, engineers, and marketers work seamlessly together, without friction or confusion,” Thorsgaard said.

Introducing the KeyShot Product Design-to-Market suite

The KeyShot Product Design-to-Market suite was purpose-built to fulfill this vision, providing:

A bold new vision for product design: Design for tomorrow. Market today.

“By reinventing the way products are brought to market, KeyShot facilitates a more streamlined journey from concept to customer, unleashing the power of 3D visualization to captivate audiences with engaging product experiences,” said Thorsgaard. “We are proud to launch the first-ever Product Design-to-Market suite, empowering businesses of all sizes to design with precision, align processes with clarity, manage workflows with efficiency, and deliver impactful products.”

To learn more, visit www.keyshot.com/product-design-to-market-introduction.

About KeyShot

KeyShot is the leading Product Design-to-Market Suite, empowering companies worldwide to seamlessly turn product visions into market-ready realities. By integrating every phase of the product journey – from the initial sketch to the final market launch – KeyShot enables businesses of all sizes to design with precision, align processes with clarity, manage workflows with efficiency, and deliver impactful products. To learn more, visit www.keyshot.com.

Contact: press@keyshot.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7B2aBLac6k

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keyshot-announces-their-product-design-to-market-suite-and-new-saas-category-to-help-product-companies-leverage-3d-to-save-millions-and-propel-product-innovation-302278060.html