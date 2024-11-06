KFSHRC Implements Advanced Technology for Single-Step Cancerous Tissue Examination

6 Novembre 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Madinah has successfully implemented a novel technology, Large-Format Tissue Processing (Supa Mega Block). This technology accelerates examining cancerous tissues post-removal, ensuring the complete excision of all affected areas in a single step. This process results in time savings, cost reduction, and an enhanced patient experience, making KFSHRC-Madinah the first medical facility in Saudi Arabia to adopt this advanced technology.

This technology enables pathologists to comprehensively scan the excised tissues to assess the pattern and amount of cancer, accurately identifying the boundaries of cancer-affected areas and ensuring that tissue margins are free of cancer cells. This confirms the success of the medical procedure, eliminating the need for additional interventions.

Additionally, the technology streamlines the process of matching radiological images with anatomical samples, which previously involved multiple stages and numerous lab slides due to the small size of the tissue examined by traditional methods. However, Large-Format Tissue Processing allows specialists to examine four times the amount of tissue in a single test, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals and included in the list of the world’s smartest hospitals for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

