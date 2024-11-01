app-menu Social mobile

KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare

1 Novembre 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Responsible integration has become imperative as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to reshape the medical landscape. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) emphasizes patient safety, transparency, and accountability by integrating critical medical advancements within a framework of ethical responsibility.

Since its launch in 2019, KFSHRC’s Center for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) has developed over 20 locally powered AI applications that enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient experience, and boost operational efficiency. At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh, KFSHRC signed an MoU with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to advance patient safety through AI, focusing on patient empowerment, drug safety, and scientific expertise exchange. This reflects KFSHRC’s dedication to ensuring patient safety while responsibly leveraging innovative technologies.

Beyond AI, KFSHRC is pioneering CRISPR technology for therapeutic applications, focusing on these transformative gene-editing treatments while maintaining rigorous ethical oversight.

KFSHRC’s Research Ethics Committee oversees AI and CRISPR technologies to prevent bias, safeguard patient rights, and ensure that innovations align with global standards. Ongoing audits and clinician involvement bolster this commitment to transparency, ensuring that AI tools complement human expertise and deliver the best outcomes.

Internationally recognized, KFSHRC has received the 2022 Leadership Award in AI and the 2024 Gold Award for Best Use of Customer Insights, sharing its advancements globally through partnerships with the WHO and Harvard University, promoting global health equity through telemedicine and capacity-building programs.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85f02af8-abef-4bba-ac2d-829988ee7f39

Il KFSHRC guida l’integrazione etica dell’IA nell’assistenza sanitaria

01 Novembre 2024
RIYAD, Arabia Saudita, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L’integrazione responsabile è diventa…

