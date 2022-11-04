KINDER JOY OF MOVING TENNIS TROPHY INTERNATIONAL MASTER 2022 AT RAFA NADAL ACADEMY

Novembre 4, 2022

MANACOR, Spain, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 6th Kinder Joy of moving Tennis Trophy International Master ended yesterday. The final rounds took place from 31 October to 3 November at the exclusive location of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.

The event was the climax of the international journey for over 20,000 children in 12 European countries and for the first time in Cape Verde, for a total of more than 150 tournaments.

The goal of this edition was for the event to be more than just a trophy, a unique joyful experience for all participants: children and families.

A moment dedicated to them to play, meet, interact and share experiences and perspectives on gender equality, family relationships and cultures through the many activities that enriched the 4 days.

Activities that involved all the participants such as matches between parents and children, doubles of children from different countries and genders, beyond cultural visits to the Museum or the visit at the Drach Caves.

Without ever forgetting the importance of respect and fair play, which is one of the founding and essential values of this tournament, awarded precisely with the Fair Play Trophy to the coach and the child who most distinguished themselves for honesty and sportsmanship.

It was truly a unique tournament, where the experience went beyond just playing, inspiring the children and their families with memories and lessons that they will carry with them into everyday life.

More than a trophy, a joyful experience!

KINDER SUPPORTS JOYFUL GROWTH

through its Social Responsibility project: Kinder Joy of moving

Kinder Joy of moving, is an international Ferrero Group Social Responsibility project, that inspires 2.6 million children and their families in 28 countries around the world to get active, enjoy moving, and develop life skills in an engaging and joyful way. At the heart of the project is the strong belief that a positive attitude towards movement will make today’s children, better adults tomorrow.

Kinder Joy of moving operates around the world with high profile, qualified and expert partners, organizes and supports physical education programs in and out of schools, sporting events for children and school competitions with the aim to guarantee that movement is above all a joy for children.

More info at kinderjoyofmoving.com.

