app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Kingsware completes C+ Round Financing at nearly RMB 500 million, State-owned Enterprises invest in RPA industry.

Marzo 3, 2023

ZHUHAI, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Technology Co. LTD (hereinafter referred to as “Kingsware”) successfully held its series C funding and new product conference in Zhuhai city with the theme of “new productivity · new chapter”. At the meeting, Kingsware officially announced that the company has raised around RMB500 million in series C funding in December 2022. With CDB Capital leading the investment, Wenrun Investment (Wens capital), Guangdong Finance Fund, CICC Capital, SGUNWEI capital, JUNSAN capital, ZHENGLING VENTURE CAPITAL and other institutions participating as follow investors, the financing amount ranked the top in Chinese enterprise services financing amount in 2022.

According to Kingsware, the funds will mainly be used to accelerate the R&D of “RPA+X” product matrix, thus improving the company’s “1+N” ecological layout. On top of its leading position in financial industry, Kingsware will further extend its competencies to other industries and sustain its leadership in RPA arena.   

In new product release session, Kingsware introduced the core product K-RPA’s newly upgraded enterprise-level functions and features, and centrally released new products of virtual digital human secretary, bank intelligent internal control management system, bank regulatory submission centralized management platform, data center on-site management system, and K-EE Kingsware digital transformation teaching and training platform, and it continued to build and improve Kingsware’s “RPA+X” product matrix, and once again, it demonstrated to the industry the innovative ability of Kingsware as an enterprise-level RPA expert and its determination to implement the corporate strategy of “serving thousands of industries, helping digital economy, and building a digital China”.

In addition, Kingsware also announced that it had become a member unit of the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee in 2022. At present, its products have fully supported the information and innovation ecosystem. Under the guidance of “independent innovation of core technology” and other national relevant policies, the company will gradually complete compatibility mutual certification of information and innovation products in the whole industrial chain from IT infrastructure, basic softwares to application softwares.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kingsware-completes-c-round-financing-at-nearly-rmb-500-million-state-owned-enterprises-invest-in-rpa-industry-301761941.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Le Rosemarine, Rosa Floris: “Costa Smeralda, è grande l’interesse della finanza internazionale per la compravendita di ville di lusso”

(Adnkronos) – La fondatrice della storica agenzia immobiliare evidenzia la crescita della ricerca…

Tregua fiscale, Valeria Spano: “Attenzione alle normative, valutare attentamente col proprio consulente gli effetti della rottamazione”

(Adnkronos) – La commercialista cagliaritana spiega le problematiche nelle quali le imprese posso…

“Colazione con Grisbì” invade TV, piattaforme digitali e spazi urbani

(Verona, 3 marzo 2023) – SOSTENIBILE E INTEGRATA, LA NUOVA CAMPAGNA VICENZI PUNTA A SUPERARE I 15…

ZTE e AIS annunciano il primo tablet 3D•AI al mondo che non necessita di occhialie firmano un protocollo d’intesa all’MWC 2023

BARCELLONA, Spagna, 3 marzo 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), leader mo…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl