KIPLING HOSTED AN EXCLUSIVE LONDON EVENT TO CELEBRATE ICONIC COLLECTIONS

ANTWERP, Belgium, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This February, all eyes were on London as Kipling hosted an exclusive event to unveil its latest collection, G.rilla Girlz, while celebrating its most iconic designs. Taking place on February 27 at Village Underground in Shoreditch, this marked Kipling’s first-ever event in London, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter for the brand in the UK.

AN IMMERSIVE ACTIVATION EXPERIENCE

As part of a 360-degree marketing activation, the event brought together top influencers, content creators, industry leaders and press for an immersive experience. Village Underground was carefully chosen to reflect the brand’s bold and playful energy, featuring a striking setup that blended fur, metallic textures, and dynamic lighting, all paying homage to Kipling’s signature monkey mascot.

Beyond the event, Kipling launched a two-week out-of-home campaign, featuring flypostering across key locations in London, Belgium and Spain. The highlight? A giant inflatable of Kipling’s signature monkey at King’s Cross Station on February 25. To celebrate, Kipling invited fans to join the moment, with a few lucky winners receiving an invitation to the exclusive event.

AMPLIFYING THE KIPLING LIFESTYLE

A social media takeover showcased Kipling’s versatile bags in everyday moments, led by top influencers and creators. The G.rilla Girlz collection was designed to match a unique vibe for every woman, making these bags the perfect companions for all lifestyles. The Kipling monkey played a starring role, reinforcing the brand’s core values of playfulness, creativity, and self-expression.

Kipling’s key retail partners, including Inno (Belgium), El Corte Inglés (Spain) and Galleria (Germany), also activated in-store displays featuring furry installations, bringing the campaign to life in a tactile, engaging way.

ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Kipling is thrilled to introduce the G.rilla Girlz collection, a fresh and outgoing collection that’s designed for the now. It’s not just about bags, it’s a whole vibe. Iconic styles are reimagined with bold colors and smooth recycled satin, designed for the trendsetters who aren’t afraid to make a statement – unapologetically Kipling.

ABOUT KIPLING

Kipling is a global lifestyle brand known for combining thoughtful design with effortless style. Since 1987, Kipling has focused on empowering individuals to express themselves boldly and authentically with products that seamlessly blend functionality, quality, and creativity.

