Kiupi Ltd. alerts public to Impersonation Website

19 Agosto 2024

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kiupi Ltd. (Kiupi) operates as a UK-registered holding company (UK company 09911054). We wish to alert members of the public to a website, https://kiupi.uk/ (the Website). Kiupi recently became aware of this website, which was impersonating our company.

The Website was unconnected with Kiupi but was misusing our company name, UK company number, registered office address and other registered details (including directors’ names, together with email addresses that did not belong to our directors). No partnership or relationship of any kind exists between Kiupi and the operators of the Website, despite information on the Website stating the opposite. Kiupi is not associated in any way with the Website. The infringing domain name has been suspended at the request of our legal representatives, and the Website is no longer active.

The Website appeared to offer investment opportunities. Please note that Kiupi neither offers nor promotes nor supports the investment products referred to on the Website.

Kiupi has reported the Website to the UK National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre. Kiupi strongly recommends that anyone who has provided their personal information to the operators of the Website, or who has conducted any financial transactions through or in response to the Website while it was active, should contact their bank as soon as possible and report the matter to the Police.

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp.

