KOCOWA+ Celebrates their 7th Anniversary with a Summer of New and Exclusive Content to Delight Fans All Over the World

17 Luglio 2024

The Korean content streamer will add exclusive webcomics, new Vietnamese subtitles, and interactive watch parties to their platform to mark this milestone

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KOCOWA+, the #1 all-Korean Content Streamer outside of Korea, is celebrating their 7th anniversary by adding more exclusive content, a new subtitle language, and cutting-edge features to enhance fans’ viewing experience and to expand their offerings for all K-Content Fans. This summer they kicked off celebrations by showcasing over 40 shows featuring world-renowned K-Pop group BTS and hosting global interactive fan watch parties that are only available on KOCOWA+. On July 19th they will begin releasing exclusive webcomics based on beloved titles like Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok Joo and My Dearest with new episodes released each Friday. And finally, in addition to providing premium English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese subtitles mere hours after the shows have aired in Korea, KOCOWA+ will now be offering Vietnamese subtitles at the end of the month as they solidify their presence as the number one destination for Korean entertainment.

KOCOWA+ has been on a fantastic trajectory since its launch in 2017; with 40,000+ hours of the hottest K-Drama, K-Pop, K-Variety, K-Reality, K-Movies, live streaming, and now webcomics, KOCOWA+ offers the best in Korean entertainment to audiences all over the world. After initially launching in The Americas, KOCOWA+ recently expanded their service territories to include Europe, Australia, and New Zealand making it available in 73 countries. In addition to their web, iOS, and Android platforms they also tout device partners like Smart TVs, Roku, FireTV, and Google TV. KOCOWA can also be found on a number of partners’ platforms like Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, Verizon +Play, and others.

“As the streaming platform with the largest library of all Korean content, KOCOWA+ has quickly risen as a global platform since our debut in 2017. We thrive on consistently offering our fans and viewers a diverse array of beloved and new content. We work with over 50 content providers to access the best titles and we are adding more every month! We are also excited to expand into webcomics based on popular K-Dramas, to give fans even more world-class K-Content to engage with that can only be found exclusively on our platform.” says CEO/CPO KunHee Park

The fans are the focus of KOCOWA+ this summer. After two successful BTS-themed watch parties in June and July, KOCOWA+ is gearing up for a special GLOBAL fan curated watch party on August 1st, and K-Pop fans around the world are invited to come together to share in this communal watching experience only on KOCOWA+.That is only a segment of KOCOWA+’s millions of viewers that span from Gen X to Gen Alpha. All across the world, in North America, UK, Australia, and Brazil, these viewers spend two hours per day on the platform proving that KOCOWA+ is the preferred destination for fans to escape into the vast array of Korean entertainment and stream new series, award-winning library titles, LIVE K-Pop performances, and more.

About KOCOWA+:

KOCOWA+ is a subscription video streaming platform in the Americas, launched in 2017, with primary audiences in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, South America, UK, EU, and Oceania. KOCOWA+ provides a robust lineup of over 40,000 hours of Korean Dramas, Movies, Reality, and K-Pop content in multiple languages on its direct platform. For more information, please visit www.kocowa.com.

