app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Konica Minolta to Launch the CM-17d, a Vertical, Portable Spectrophotometer for High-accuracy Colour Measurement in Any Situation

18 Giugno 2024

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the Company will launch the CM-17d and CM-16d vertical, lightweight, portable spectrophotometers, in the summer of 2024.

 

 

Discover the press release: https://www.konicaminolta.com/global-en/newsroom/2024/0605-01-01.html 

The CM-17d is Konica Minolta’s first portable instrument that includes an electronic viewfinder, facilitating precise positioning on samples that would typically be considered difficult; the CM-16d has a reduced feature set and a compelling price/performance ratio. These devices excel at measuring small samples and those with curved or patterned surfaces, an ideal solution for the colour measurement requirements in many environments.

These instruments are developed to help our customers to maximise the benefits of digital colour data in quality control, production, or R&D in various fields, including automobiles, tech, cosmetics, paints, plastics, construction materials, and textiles.

Learn more about CM-17d: https://www.konicaminolta.eu/eu-en/hardware/measuring-instruments/colour-measurement/portable-spectrophotometers/cm-17d

Nina MonceauxEuropean Marketing ManagerMarketing Departmentnina.monceaux@seu.konicaminolta.eu 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440570/Konica_Minolta.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440569/Konica_Minolta_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/konica-minolta-to-launch-the-cm-17d-a-vertical-portable-spectrophotometer-for-high-accuracy-colour-measurement-in-any-situation-302174416.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Greenbrook announces series of promotions and team expansion

18 Giugno 2024
LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the in…

New SUSE Liberty Linux Lite Offering Provides Secure, Stable, and Future-Proof Solution for Centos 7 Users Bracing for End Of Life

18 Giugno 2024
SUSE offers CentOS 7 users protection and flexibility without any need for migration BERLIN, June…

SUSE Acquires StackState to Provide Full Stack, Cloud Native Observability

18 Giugno 2024
End-to-end observability platform enhances Rancher Prime, enables customers to manage complexity …

SUSE Unveils AI Strategy and Solutions with Early Access Program, to Foster Open, Compliant, and Secure Gen AI for Enterprises

18 Giugno 2024
SUSE To Build The Most Open, Secure, Enterprise-Grade GenAI Platform BERLIN, June 18, 2024 /PRNew…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI