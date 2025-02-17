KPMG expands PREVA coverage in the Middle East

17 Febbraio 2025

– KPMG PREVA aims to revolutionize financial operations with technology and automation for increased efficiency and accuracy across the Middle East region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After the successful implementation of KPMG PREVA in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, KPMG is expanding the service to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Lebanon.

KPMG PREVA offers an innovative online solution designed for large, medium, and small businesses, and offers a comprehensive suite of online accounting, reporting, payroll, and tax services. Made available for an affordable monthly subscription, it can support entrepreneurs but also international investors looking to open a regional headquarter/branch office in one of the countries in which PREVA operates.

KPMG PREVA is set to transform the way businesses handle their financial operations. By leveraging advanced technology and automation tools, KPMG PREVA ensures increased efficiency and accuracy in routine transaction processing, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention. This allows business owners to focus on growth and strategic decision-making, knowing their financials are in expert hands.

KPMG PREVA combines technology with a team of dedicated accountants, all within a single, easy-to-use online platform. Each client is paired with a dedicated account manager, bookkeeper, and supported by team of accountants who are available via phone, email, or the application. This seamless integration ensures that clients receive timely and accurate financial information through an intuitive dashboard, accessible from any device.

“Traditional accounting software often overlooks the needs of business owners, focusing instead on accountants and tax professionals,” said Tariq Bzai, Partner and Intelligent Accounting Solution Leader at KPMG Middle East. “KPMG PREVA is designed to bridge this gap, providing CEOs, founders and leadership teams with an accounting foundation that scales as their business grows.”

KPMG PREVA simplifies accounting for businesses with streamlined workflows and intelligent automation. Users may benefit from personalized support from account managers, and upload and review of financial documents. While the process of transaction review is automated, accountants perform the final checks. Month-end reconciliations and financial reports are prepared and users may access real-time dashboards for an intuitive view of their financial information.

The solution offers several key advantages for businesses. The service operates under a single, straightforward contract that covers software licensing, hardware, and accounting services. With flat-rate monthly pricing, there are no hourly fees, making it scalable for business growth. The service is available in flexible plans, each tailored to the specific needs of businesses at different stages of growth.

