Kstar’s Guangming Plant Was Awarded the National Green Factory

Maggio 22, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kstar (002518.SZ), a leading data center infrastructure supplier, announced that its plant in Guangming District, Shenzhen, was awarded the National Green Factory by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The award is another “green achievement” received by Kstar following being selected as the corporate representative to be listed in the Corporate Net Zero Pathway report issued by UN agencies to recognize corporates’ efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

The Green Factory Certificate aims to select enterprises with the highest level of recognition for their efforts in driving sustainability. Green Factory refers to the intensive use of land, harmless raw materials, clean production, waste recycling, and low-carbon energy. This year’s list includes 662 Green Factories.

Green Facility with Low Carbon Energy

Committed to being a responsible company with goals to minimize environmental impact and foster a healthy community, Kstar has long been advocating green growth. In the early stage of the plant construction, Kstar developed a rooftop PV system that can generate about 0.6 million kilowatt hours of green electricity annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 220.4 tons.

Green Supply Chain

Kstar has also built a sustainable development system running through the whole supply chain and acquired ISO4001 certification in 2005. The company works only with suppliers that adhere to social and environmental standards and reduced energy waste by using non-hazardous materials, energy-saving equipment and recycling resources.  

Green Products & Solutions

In recent years, China has been accelerating the transformation toward clean and low-carbon energy. In this process, Kstar’s products, technologies and solutions play an important role in the country’s rapid development of clean energy.

In the data center industry, Kstar offers a full range of products, including energy-star certificated UPS solutions, 30% energy-saving variable-frequency precision air conditioner, and modular data center solutions that helps to lower the power consumption of the industry. In the PV and Energy Storage industry, the company’s PV and ESS solutions have participated in several large-scale PV power station and residential ESS projects worldwide with a total installment of 42GW.

About Kstar

Established in 1993, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co Ltd. (Kstar) is a global leader in UPS, modular data center, PV and ESS solutions. According to Omida’s latest report, Kstar ranked No.5 in the global UPS market. For more information, please visit https://www.kstar.com. For sales inquiries, please email sales@kstar.com. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kstars-guangming-plant-was-awarded-the-national-green-factory-301830652.html

