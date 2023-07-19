Kuwait Airways Partners with Plusgrade to Give Passengers Unprecedented Access to Cabin Upgrades and More Ways to Acquire Oasis Club Miles

Luglio 19, 2023

MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Plusgrade, the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, announces a multi-year partnership with Kuwait Airways, a distinguished national carrier in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), giving passengers access to the “Just Upgrade” service. Points, Plusgrade’s loyalty business unit, will also power benefits for Oasis Club loyalty program members offering more choice and convenience in how miles balances are boosted to enhance their travel experience.

Through this partnership, Kuwait Airways passengers have access to the “Just Upgrade” service which allows passengers to enjoy an upgraded cabin experience by moving from Economy Class to Business Class, or from Business Class to Royal and First Class. Passengers can gain access to premium luxury services like priority check-in, boarding and lounge access, specially curated dining from global cuisines, by bidding on an upgrade up to twenty-four hours before their flight.

“We know that choice and great experiences matter to travelers. That’s why we’re incredibly proud to partner with Kuwait Airways and deliver leading solutions that make for a best-in-class passenger experience,” said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. “By offering this expanded suite of tools powered by Plusgrade, Kuwait Airways is creating an enhanced end-to-end journey for their customers – starting at booking and continuing through to arrival at their destination. We are thrilled to help enhance this journey.”

Kuwait Airways also benefits from a seamless integration with Points, Plusgrade’s loyalty business unit, offering Oasis Club members the ability to buy miles. Members will now have the opportunity to make an immediate lump-sum purchase to boost their balance and reach reward goals sooner, while giving Kuwait Airways the ability to increase their ancillary revenue and member engagement.

“Uncompromising customer experience is what distinguishes Kuwait Airways and our passengers have come to trust us to deliver seamless travel experiences,” says Meshal Al Mutairi, Director Customer Services at Kuwait Airways. “We pay great attention to the comfort and needs of our valued customers and aim to offer the best services to make the journey enjoyable. We are pleased to expand our loyalty program offerings to give Oasis Club members even more ways to acquire their miles that will create memorable travel experiences.”

Kuwait Airways passengers can learn more about “Just Upgrade” here, and Oasis Club Members can buy miles here (log-in required).

Kuwait Airways Company (KAC), the national carrier of State of Kuwait is an entity incorporated and existing under the laws of State of Kuwait. Set up in 1954, KAC has a rich past and has been for a long time, a preferred carrier for travel out of the region operating from Kuwait International Airport. Currently KAC operates flights to 40+ routes across the Middle East, Indian Sub-Continent, South Asia, Africa, Europe, UK and the USA. Kuwait Airways has been awarded as the ‘World’s Most Improved Airline’ for 2023 according to global aviation rating company ‘Skytrax’.

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As an ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

