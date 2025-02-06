LabConnect Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board and Appointment of Inaugural Members

6 Febbraio 2025

– JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LabConnect, a leading provider of central lab services and functional service provider solutions, is proud to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board and the appointment of its inaugural members. This board will further cement LabConnect’s position as a global leader in the industry, supporting its ongoing international expansion and significant investments in innovation and technology. The Strategic Advisory Board has been specifically designed to accelerate LabConnect’s goal of delivering more efficient, transparent, sustainable, and insightful solutions for its clients and partners.

The distinguished members of the Strategic Advisory Board include:

Scott EvangelistaMr. Evangelista brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience to the board. He is currently the CEO of Cairn Therapeutics, Inc., where he directs the company’s strategy, fundraising, and stakeholder management. Previously, Scott served as Executive Chairman at Cairn and has held prominent roles such as President and COO of Ironshore Pharmaceuticals, President of Integrated Health Services at IQVIA (formerly Quintiles), and Principal of the Life Sciences Commercial practice at Deloitte Consulting. Additionally, he sits on the Board of Worldwide Clinical Trials. Scott’s extensive background in pharmaceutical leadership and strategic management will be instrumental in driving LabConnect’s growth and innovation.

David Johnston, Ph.D.Dr. Johnston joins the board with a robust background in scientific and operational leadership. As the Senior Vice President and President of Clinical Research at Thermo Fisher, following the acquisition of PPD, David has led global clinical development and laboratory services at PPD and LabCorp, as well as scientific advisory roles at numerous bioscience CROs. His deep knowledge in clinical development operations and patient recruitment will enhance LabConnect’s efforts to boost productivity and reduce clinical development costs.

Patrick HastingsMr. Hastings is a highly accomplished operations and business development executive with a proven track record in the pharmaceutical and clinical laboratory sectors. Formerly the Global VP at Labcorp, Patrick led the Central Laboratory Services business unit. His leadership experience spans roles at Eli Lilly, Mossberg Labs, Bayer Healthcare, and Merck & Co. Patrick’s expertise in lab and pharmaceutical operations, manufacturing, and supply chain will be pivotal in driving LabConnect’s operational excellence and business performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott, David, and Patrick to our Strategic Advisory Board,” said Wes Wheeler, CEO of LabConnect. “Their combined expertise and leadership will be crucial in advising LabConnect as we continue to innovate and expand our global footprint. This board will play a vital role in helping us deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

LabConnect remains committed to creating healthier communities by supporting our clients in successfully developing new medicines for patients around the world. The formation of the Strategic Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in LabConnect’s ongoing journey to solidify its position as a global leader in the industry.

About LabConnectLabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs. Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

