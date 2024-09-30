app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

LABCONNECT APPOINTS WESLEY P. WHEELER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

30 Settembre 2024

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LabConnect, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley P. Wheeler to serve as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Wes brings over two decades of leadership experience and a proven track record of delivering growth and operational excellence across multiple high-profile companies within the pharmaceutical services industry.

With a wealth of expertise, having served as CEO/President of five different companies, Wes is well-equipped to lead LabConnect through its next phase of growth and international expansion. His appointment signals a strategic move as the company continues its upward trajectory in delivering innovative central lab services to a global clientele.

“Wes’s deep industry knowledge and experience make him the perfect fit for LabConnect,” said Tim Johnson, LabConnect’s Chairman and Partner at BroadOak Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and confident that he will lead the company to even greater achievements.”

Before joining LabConnect, Wes served as President of UPS Healthcare, overseeing a $10 billion business unit, after his role as CEO of Marken where he built the industry’s leading global logistics company. Mr. Wheeler previously served as President of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health), CEO of Patheon (now part of ThermoFisher), and Divisional CEO of DSM Pharmaceuticals. His early career includes more than a decade in leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing & Supply.

Wes also serves on several boards, including Chairman of BioTouch and Board Director at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, Envirotainer and Argenta.

“I have worked with LabConnect for many years and am excited to join the company at this pivotal time,” said Wheeler. “The company’s unique service offerings and business model position it perfectly to meet the evolving needs of the industry. I look forward to working with our team and partners to accelerate LabConnect’s growth both domestically and internationally.”

For more information about LabConnect, visit www.labconnect.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819005/LabConnect_LogoNew.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-appoints-wesley-p-wheeler-as-chief-executive-officer-and-director-302261701.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Xiaohongshu e VOGUE Business ridefiniscono l’estetica della casa nel corso della Milano Fashion Week

30 Settembre 2024
MILANO, 30 settembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In occasione della recente Milano Fashion Week, la più …

SONGMICS HOME Supports Jugendrotkreuz’s Milestone Event to Promote First Aid and Volunteerism in Germany

30 Settembre 2024
KLOTTEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In September, SONGMICS HOME reaffirmed its commi…

Xiaohongshu x VOGUE Business al summit di Milano presenta i nuovi orizzonti nelle cure sanitarie e nel wellness

30 Settembre 2024
MILANO, 30 settembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dal 26 al 27 settembre Xiaohongshu, in collaborazione c…

Apri le porte del tuo guardaroba ai nuovi arrivi di Hugo

30 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI