Laifen to Launch World’s First Titanium Electric Toothbrush at IFA 2024

28 Agosto 2024

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Laifen, a pioneering lifestyle-tech brand, is set to break new ground in oral care with the launch of the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium at IFA Berlin 2024. This marks Laifen’s third appearance at IFA, reflecting its rapid growth and consistent commitment to the global market. Since its inception in 2019, Laifen has empowered over 11 million users worldwide with its innovative personal care appliances.

The World’s First Titanium Electric Toothbrush

The new model incorporates high-end aerospace-grade titanium materials into an electric toothbrush for the first time. Titanium is a biocompatible metal renowned for its non-toxicity and antibacterial properties, widely used in the medical field for applications.

Integrating titanium into personal dental care offers several key advantages. It not only meets stringent food-grade standards ensuring safety and skin-friendliness, providing peace of mind for oral hygiene, but also significantly enhances product quality, aesthetics, and durability.

Another highlight of the Wave Titanium toothbrush is its packaging, which is made entirely from 100% biodegradable materials. By eliminating plastic altogether, Laifen demonstrates its strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

Innovation that Benefits Everyday Life

Since its inception, Laifen has been committed to the belief that “Great technology benefits all, enhancing everyone’s quality of life.” The Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium exemplifies Laifen’s dedication to bringing high-end technology into everyday life.

As Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO of Laifen, says, “At Laifen, we believe technological innovation should improve everyone’s daily life, it is not just a concept for scientists. Our product development philosophy perfectly aligns with the 100th edition of IFA’s theme, ‘Innovation for All.'”

At IFA Berlin 2024, Laifen will unveil its new Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium alongside two brand-new hairdryer products. Media and the public are invited to explore and experience Laifen’s innovative products at booth Hall 9, 203 from September 6th to 10th.

Mr. Ye expressed high hopes for the show: “IFA is an indispensable event for Laifen to connect with European and global consumers, partners, and industry leaders. It’s a platform to showcase our products and capabilities, build relationships, and explore new avenues. Laifen is committed to innovation and delivering exceptional user experiences.”

For more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com.

About Laifen

Laifen is a lifestyle-tech company founded in 2019, with years of experience in R&D and manufacturing. Currently, its personal care appliances can be found in over 11 million households worldwide. Laifen challenges industry standards and is committed to developing new technologies that enhance everyday living and provide exceptional user experiences, believing in making advanced technology accessible and beneficial for everyone.

