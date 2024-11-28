Laimu Electronics Showcases Prowess in Automotive Connectors at Electronica 2024, Eyes Global Collaboration

28 Novembre 2024

– MUNICH, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the recently concluded Electronica 2024, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co. Ltd. (“Laimu Electronics”) showcased its latest advancements in connectors, precision components, and modular products, capturing the attention of industry professionals. The event included detailed technical discussions with technology delegations from Laimu Electronics, where experts showed a strong interest in ultra-miniaturized innovations such as the 1.8mm Pitch SMT Connector.

At the exhibition, Laimu Electronics demonstrated its innovative approaches to intelligent manufacturing and eco-friendly factories. In October, the company’s production base in Hunan Province, China, earned the title of “2024 Hunan Province Green Factory,” establishing a benchmark for sustainable transformation in the manufacturing sector.

Emphasizing research and development, Laimu Electronics delivers integrated system solutions featuring connectors, precision components, and modular products to a global audience. Serving top clients in telecommunications, automotive electronics, photovoltaic energy storage, and power semiconductors, its automotive products are notably embraced in new energy and smart vehicles across China, Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the global automotive connector industry.

With over 2,000 automotive connectors and components, Laimu Electronics has significantly stepped up its investment in research and development, and boasts one of China’s most extensive portfolios, supporting advanced applications in intelligent cockpits, driver assistance systems, electric drive technologies, and domain controllers.

In response to the evolving landscape of automotive intelligence and new energy technologies, Laimu Electronics continues to innovate, developing products that fulfill the precise control and rapid response needs of smart vehicles and robotics, thus propelling the industry towards enhanced intelligence.

The company is actively seeking diverse collaboration opportunities, signaling openness to new partnerships and innovative solutions in the evolving landscape of technology and connectivity. Friends from all sectors are invited to explore Laimu Electronics’ connector technology, which drives industry progress.

About Laimu Electronics

Founded in 2003 and listed in 2016, Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of system integration solutions for connectors, precision components, and modular products. Headquartered in Shanghai with subsidiaries across China, Laimu Electronics serves leading companies in global industries such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, photovoltaic energy storage, and power semiconductors by delivering high-quality products and superior services.

