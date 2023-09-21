Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at APWCA’s Wound Week™ 2023 Illustrates the Significant and New Clinical Utility of the MolecuLight Point-of-Care Imaging Platform

Settembre 21, 2023

– 6 Clinical Posters and a Presentation Including New Results of a 1,447 Patient Study Highlights the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Applications

TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the presentation of 6 Clinical Posters, a Presentation, and a Hands-On Workshop at the American Professional Wound Care Association’s (APWCA) Wound Week™, held from September 20 – 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA. Wound Week is a leading multidisciplinary meeting of wound care professionals that presents cutting-edge clinical findings and best practices presented by its expert faculty.

“The evidence is irrefutable,” says Dr. Thomas Serena, the Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup®. “The importance of MolecuLight’s point-of-care imaging of bacterial load as an essential tool for all wound care practitioners is again supported by the results of our 1,447 patient, multi-center study, “Antimicrobial prescribing trends in 1,447 outpatient wound assessments: baseline rates and impact of bacterial fluorescence imaging”. The use of MolecuLight reduced antibiotic usage by 78%, showing that identifying and characterizing elevated bacterial loads in wounds can help clinicians make more informed decisions and provide the most appropriate treatment”. The results of the study are first presented as a poster at Wound Week 2023.

“We are thrilled with the significant additional clinical evidence being presented at Wound Week 2023 showing the impressive results derived from MolecuLight point-of-care devices,” says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight’s CEO. “The clinical insights that are informed by the MolecuLight platform span the wound care continuum, including wound hygiene, wound bed preparation, antimicrobial stewardship, and patient engagement (through the incorporation of MolecuLight). In addition to these benefits, MolecuLight is helping combat racial inequity by being an imaging technology that elevates the detection of bacteria across all skin tones. Involving MolecuLight in patient care has improved wound healing outcomes, as shown by results from a new 12-week randomized controlled trial.”

The 6 clinical posters and the presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X at Wound Week 2023 are as follows:

Posters by Dr. Alisha Oropallo (Northwell Comprehensive Wound Healing Center, Lake Success, NY) include:

Posters by Dr. Charles Andersen (Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA) include:

Posters by Dr. Thomas Serena(SerenaGroup Research Foundation, Cambridge, MA) include:

The Clinical Presentation citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device is:

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at Wound Week, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be demonstrated at the Hands-On Skills Workshop on Saturday, September 23rd from 2:45 pm – 4:45 pm in the Salon G Ballroom. They will also be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #40 in the Exhibit Hall.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight’s commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform “fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load” and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

contact: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

