LCM Partners Claims Two Prestigious Titles at the 2023 Private Debt Investor Awards

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LCM Partners is thrilled to announce its recent accolades, winning both the “Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe” and “Speciality Lender of the Year, Europe” at the 2023 Private Debt Investor Awards.

Private Debt Investor, a leading publication in the global private debt sector, recognises industry excellence through its annual awards, which are determined by the votes of its readership. This includes professionals in both the private debt field and institutional investors.

LCM has secured its eighth win in the “Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe” category. This year, the firm was acknowledged for its strategic deployment of €1.2 billion from its €4.1 billion COPS IV fund between October 2022 to November 2023. The investment spanned over 70 transactions in consumer and SME performing and non-performing loans across eight European countries. PDI also commented on the acquisition of BCM Global, a key player in European mortgage servicing as a highlight for the Group in 2023.

The award for “Speciality Lender of the Year, Europe” marks LCM’s fourth win in this category and was a fitting tribute to the launch of LCM’s SOLO Evolution strategy. The strategy focusses on granular asset-backed lending via long-term strategic partnerships with established originators in areas such as secured loans, asset finance and leasing.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for these awards, which underscore our dedication to our investors and the broader private credit market. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to all those we have worked for, with, and alongside during our 25th anniversary year. Thank you.”

LCM is one of Europe’s leading alternatives asset managers, specialising in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. LCM has two Private Debt strategies. COPS (Credit Opportunities) which invests in pools of seasoned performing, re-performing and non-performing loans and SOLO (Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities) which is a specialty finance, asset backed strategy that provides white labelled product financing at the point of sale. Brookfield Asset Management is a strategic partner and has a significant minority shareholding within LCM and its Group companies.

LCM is a member of the LCFH Group which today manages assets over c.€120 billion covering almost 7 million customers serving 110 financial institutions across 10 jurisdictions with almost 2,000 dedicated professionals.

For more information, please visit LCM’s website at www.lcmpartners.eu

