app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Leading Company in the German and European Food Retailing Sector Starts Extensive e-Invoicing Project with Comarch

Aprile 13, 2023

Lidl is one more major customer that chooses to implement an e-Invoicing project in cooperation with Comarch – a global manufacturer and supplier of IT products and services. 

WARSAW, Poland, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Belonging to the Schwarz Group headquartered in Neckarsulm (Germany), Lidl is one of the leading companies in food retailing in Germany and Europe. Lidl currently operates over 12,000 stores and more than 200 logistics centers and warehouses in 31 countries.

Lidl will use Comarch’s e-Invoicing as a Service throughout Europe. This flexible solution enables the compliance with legal obligations regarding the e-Invoice exchange, ereporting, e-transport messages as well as topics relevant in the future. Comarch supports Lidl, acting as a strategic partner for the implementation in conformity with the law in all designated countries – even in the voluntary phase before any regulations become mandatory.

Lidl trusts in Comarch’s services, such as connecting to business partners and authorities as well as ensuring document verification, format conversion, data extraction, status reports, and data transfer.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053438/Comarch_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053419/Lidl_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-company-in-the-german-and-european-food-retailing-sector-starts-extensive-e-invoicing-project-with-comarch-301796590.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SEIDOR CRESCE IN ITALIA CON L’ACQUISIZIONE DI DUE SOCIETÀ TECNOLOGICHE E RAFFORZA LA SUA PRESENZA NELL’EUROPA MERIDIONALE

SEIDOR diventa l’azionista di maggioranza delle società tecnologiche GunPowder ed ECA Consult e i…

PocketBuff Launches on Arbitrum Nova to Set Sail for Prime Quality GameFi Projects

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to official sources, PocketBuff has …

Sicily Addict, il gusto unico delle eccellenze enogastronomiche siciliane a portata di click

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 13 aprile 2023. Dagli arancini ai cannoli, passando per creme spalmabili e …

Sinopec to Take 1.25 Percent Shares in Qatar’s North Field East LNG Expansion Project

DOHA, Qatar, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl