Leading Forex and CFDs Broker FP Markets Expands its Emerging Markets Forex Offering adding Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL) and South African Rand (ZAR)

Maggio 24, 2023

– SYDNEY, May 23, 2023/PRNewswire/ — Through the FP Markets MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Platforms, Traders and Investors can now trade a range of additional emerging currencies against the US Dollar.

 

 

Continued growth in the foreign exchange market has triggered increased client demand for choice and flexibility. In response, FP Markets has expanded its exotic currency pairs offering.  Traders and investors are now able to trade the Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL) and South African Rand (ZAR) against the US Dollar. The additional offering increases the total number of currency pairs available to trade at FP Markets to more than 70 currency pairs, bolstering FP Markets’ wide range of existing CFD products, including Commodities, Shares, Indices, Digital Currencies, Bonds, and ETFs.

The newly added currencies are available through the FP Markets MT4 and MT5 Trading Platforms, with a comprehensive list available here.

CEO Craig Allison commented: ‘The launch of the additional currencies is part of a wider effort by FP Markets to develop its Forex offering and deliver greater diversity when trading the FX market. At FP Markets, in addition to our broad range of currency pairs available, clients can now gain exposure to MXN, BRL and ZAR as base currencies versus the USD, opening the door for those looking to diversify their portfolios and capitalise on the growth potential of emerging markets.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets’ comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/. 

 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083725/FP_MARKETS.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-forex-and-cfds-broker-fp-markets-expands-its-emerging-markets-forex-offering-adding-mexican-peso-mxn-brazilian-real-brl-and-south-african-rand-zar-301832779.html

