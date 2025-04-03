Leading Scholars Gather at PKU Shenzhen Forum to Discuss AI and Economic Development

3 Aprile 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 PKU Shenzhen Forum, organized by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), was held March 30 at the Wuzhou Guest House in Futian District. Under the theme “Building Consensus on Reform, Stimulating Innovation,” the event welcomed over 1,000 participants, including scholars, policy experts, and industry leaders.

Founded in 2007 and expanded beyond campus in 2021, the Shenzhen Forum has become a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue across economics, technology, and public policy.

PHBS Founding Dean Hai Wen, also vice chairman of the Peking University Council, opened the forum with a speech emphasizing reform and innovation as essential drivers of progress. “To deepen reform and constantly innovate has been the cornerstone of China’s development over the past 40 years,” he noted.

The forum featured a keynote by Professor Zhang Jin, vice president of Peking University and chancellor of its Shenzhen Graduate School, on the growing field of AI for Science. He highlighted the need to support digital research platforms and cultivate interdisciplinary talent capable of advancing scientific discovery through artificial intelligence.

Macroeconomic insights were shared by Li Yang, chairman of the National Institution for Finance & Development, who noted steady performance early in the year but also challenges like external demand dependency and weak private investment. He stressed the need for proactive fiscal and monetary policies. while calling for more supportive fiscal and monetary policy to address domestic consumption and private investment.

Wang Yiming of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges underscored the importance of technological innovation in fostering new economic momentum, emphasizing stronger connections between education, research, and talent development.

In the area of international affairs, Peking University professor Wang Yizhou reflected on the value of academic inquiry in adapting to global change. He pointed to opportunities in deeper international engagement and the need for updated perspectives.

Lu Mai, former vice chairman of the China Development Research Foundation, closed the session with a call to invest in early childhood development, especially in rural areas. He stressed that long-term prosperity relies on improving care, education, and nutrition for the youngest generation.

With its interdisciplinary focus and diverse perspectives, the PKU Shenzhen Forum continues to serve as a platform for strategic dialogue—marking another step in PHBS’s ongoing effort to convene academic voices across economics, technology, and public policy.

