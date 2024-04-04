Life Fitness and Pavigym Join Forces to Deliver Exceptional Functional and Strength Workouts

4 Aprile 2024

ROSEMONT, Ill. and ALICANTE, Spain, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, and Pavigym, the pioneer leading in the design and manufacture of high-quality gym flooring, acoustic solutions and fitness concepts, announce a new partnership designed to transform group training into unforgettable multi-sensory workouts. LFX x Bootiq features LFX small group training spaces by Life Fitness complemented by Pavigym’s Bootiq software, which turns the entire experience into an exciting, immersive and gamified training concept.

As strength and functional training continue to gain momentum, along with the rising popularity of immersive group training, facility operators want to deliver engaging experiences to keep pace with trending fitness preferences and to retain customers. LFX is a combination of industry-leading fitness products, programming, and education offered by Life Fitness. LFX provides facilities comprehensive, turn-key solutions to implement small group training, offering variety of training methods and space layouts.

In addition to its expertise in creating engaging spaces with their flooring solutions, Pavigym provides the Bootiq software, which incorporates ambient lighting and multimedia elements, training program management, music, and elements related to exercise monitoring devices, such as screens or heart rate monitors. By working with heart rate monitors, trainers can customize the experience for all participants in an LFX session, targeting specific effort zones at each moment. Adding music and lights makes the workout even more energetic and enjoyable. The Bootiq software also integrates with several leading heart rate monitors, another advantage for this new partnership.

“Gyms are increasingly investing in creating differentiated training activities, with a special focus on functional training, strength and versatility,” notes Anthony Radek, Senior Product Director, Life Fitness. “To take these experiences to the next level, Life Fitness works closely with strategic partners, like Pavigym, to produce the best solution for our customers and their exercisers. By integrating the Bootiq software into our LFX solution, we are creating new opportunities for our mutual customers.”

Alejandro Pérez Candela, Product Director of Pavigym, adds, “We have helped many trainers create immersive experiences in their clubs, and in most cases, this change drives new sources of revenue and the acquisition of new clients. Bootiq is the only software on the market capable of seamlessly handling all aspects of group functional training.”

As the demand for strength, functional and group training continues to soar, LFX x Bootiq will meet the evolving needs of facility operators and members alike. To learn more, visit www.bootiqfitness.com/lfx.

For more information please contact:

Life Fitness:Media Contact: Rekha S. RaoEmail: rekha.rao@lifefitness.com

Pavigym:Media Contact: Esperanza Lorenzo / Alejandro PérezEmail: esperanza.lorenzo@pavigym.com / alejandro.perez@pavigym.com

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to our customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Pavigym

PAVIGYM is the world leader in gym flooring solutions, unique acoustic solutions and interactive training concepts, renowned for its innovation, quality and holistic approach to fitness needs. With a dedicated team of over 100 experts based in Alicante, Spain, and supported by six satellite offices around the world, the company has an extensive distribution network covering 93 countries and thousands of gyms equipped with its products worldwide.

The company’s commitment to excellence is evident in its wide range of products, designed to meet the demands of every gym space and every budget without compromise, reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for fitness centres worldwide.

Find out how PAVIGYM can transform fitness spaces by visiting www.pavigym.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/life-fitness-and-pavigym-join-forces-to-deliver-exceptional-functional-and-strength-workouts-302107830.html