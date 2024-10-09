Liftoff launches Cortex, its next-gen ML platform driving superior mobile ad campaign performance

9 Ottobre 2024

Cortex represents a significant advancement in Liftoff’s ML technology infrastructure, enabling faster product innovation and more effective ad campaigns.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Liftoff today announced the launch of its next-gen machine learning platform, Cortex. By tailoring neural network models to improve campaign effectiveness, Cortex represents a significant step forward in the application of machine learning for advertising technology.

Built upon years of innovation, Cortex significantly enhances computing power, enabling greater pattern recognition and processing data at over 10x the capacity of logistic regression models.

This increased processing ability allows Cortex to utilize more unique signals from Liftoff’s platform, including the Vungle Monetize SDK and GameRefinery, to deliver more accurate predictions in an increasingly complex environment. Combined, these advances drive more frequent, high-value conversions and more efficient ad spend for advertisers.

“Cortex marks a significant leap in mobile advertising technology,” said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Liftoff. “At Liftoff, success is defined by the measurable business outcomes we deliver to our partners. It’s inspiring to see Cortex already raising the bar for performance in this space.

“Our new deep learning models enable us to harness more data from our proprietary platform, optimizing campaigns to deliver superior results. These models also train and iterate faster, giving us the agility to respond swiftly in an ever-evolving market. We believe this innovation opens up substantial new opportunities for growth across the entire Liftoff platform.”

Cortex has already delivered notable performance improvements in its early stages. On average, ad campaigns have seen a 23% decrease in CPIs, a 21% decrease in CPAs, and a 16% increase in ROAS.

Customers like South Korean game developer Playlinks are already seeing the benefits of Cortex. “With its strong ML logic, Cortex, Liftoff has shown strong ROAS results compared to other networks, and the proportion of new users is almost 80% high on iOS,” said Seokyung Lee, Marketing Manager at Playlinks. “Its support for optimization and creativity has been consistently impactful on campaign results as well.”

Bigo Live, a global live streaming platform, said: “Liftoff is actively developing optimization methods to address advertiser’s needs. Especially under the help of UGC and Cortex, we have observed a lower CPI and improved user retention.”

Key features and benefits of Cortex’s advanced machine learning models include:

Together, Cortex’s data-driven approach empowers advertisers to maximize their return on investment by identifying the most effective channels, audiences, and creative elements.

For more details, visit Liftoff.io or learn more about Cortex here.

About LiftoffLiftoff helps mobile businesses maximize their revenue. It provides machine learning-powered marketing, monetization, and creative solutions that create better ad experiences and connect people with the products they love.

