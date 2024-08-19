LILYSILK Partners with Leading Nonprofits to Celebrate National Nonprofit Day, Empowering Communities and Promoting Sustainability

19 Agosto 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK celebrates its 14th anniversary and Brand Month this August and proudly commemorates National Nonprofit Day on August 17 by announcing two new partnerships with the World Woman Foundation and I Support The Girls. Additionally, LILYSILK continues its collaboration with longstanding partners, including National Breast Cancer Foundation®, Baby2Baby, and One Tree Planted, demonstrating a sustained commitment to community support and environmental sustainability.

National Nonprofit Day serves as a reminder of the collective efforts of individuals and organizations to create a more equitable and compassionate world, highlighting the critical role in addressing societal issues, promoting social justice, and providing essential services to those in need.

LILYSILK is thrilled to partner with the World Woman Foundation as their sustainable fashion partner. This collaboration aims to empower women across North America and Europe by promoting sustainability and leadership through the use of sustainable silk products.

“We are thrilled to partner with LILYSILK, a brand that shares our commitment to sustainability and women’s empowerment,” said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation. “This partnership is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future while uplifting women worldwide.”

LILYSILK proudly supports I Support The Girls (ISTG) by donating over US$8,000 worth of bras to promote dignity for all. Dana Marlowe, founder and Executive Director of ISTG, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “LILYSILK’s generous donation enables us to support hundreds of individuals in need.” ISTG collects and distributes essential items to women experiencing homelessness and distress, fostering dignity and confidence.

Since 2022, LILYSILK has been a steadfast supporter of National Breast Cancer Foundation®, contributing over US$5,000 and US$43,000 worth of eye masks to aid women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

LILYSILK continues its support for Baby2Baby, helping the organization continue to provide essential items like diapers. In celebration of Mother’s Day this year, LILYSILK helped Baby2Baby distribute 250,000 diapers to mothers and their babies. Additionally, in 2023, LILYSILK partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 35,000 trees in Brazil and Mexico, reaffirming their commitment to sustainability and reforestation efforts.

“We express our deepest gratitude to our nonprofit partners who enable us to make a positive impact,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “By collaborating with nonprofits, we underscore our commitment to sustainability and community empowerment.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483553/Credit_I_Support_The_Girls.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-partners-with-leading-nonprofits-to-celebrate-national-nonprofit-day-empowering-communities-and-promoting-sustainability-302224164.html