LILYSILK Unveils 2024 Summer Collection “State of Wonder”, A Tapestry of Elegance and Comfort for the Modern Woman

30 Aprile 2024

– NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly presents its Summer 2024 Collection, “State of Wonder.” This exquisite collection draws inspiration from the serenity of nature’s landscapes and the thrill of discovery along life’s open roads. Celebrating the fusion of classic elegance and modern design, LILYSILK invites every woman to experience fashion that transcends the ordinary.

Each piece in this collection is a homage to the moments that lift us to new horizons and leave us in awe of the grand tapestry of life. LILYSILK’s designs encourage the wearer to be fully present, to explore, and to embrace the wonder of the journey ahead.

The collection’s flagship products include:

LILYSILK also introduces must-have colors and items for the summer:

Mother’s Day Special CampaignCelebrating mothers all over the world, from April 12th to May 13th, LILYSILK is offering an exclusive Mother’s Day Campaign on its website:

“At LILYSILK, we believe in embracing the open road ahead and seizing the boundless moments of wonder that each new horizon presents,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Our Summer 2024 Collection is designed to spark that spirit of discovery and to celebrate the beauty of the world around us.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399155/LILYSILK_2024_Summer_Collection_State_Wonder.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-unveils-2024-summer-collection-state-of-wonder-a-tapestry-of-elegance-and-comfort-for-the-modern-woman-302129298.html

