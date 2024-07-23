app-menu Social mobile

Linical Named Best Global CRO by Global Health & Pharma Magazine

23 Luglio 2024

OSAKA, Japan, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Linical, a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) for full-service drug development, has been awarded the title of Best Global CRO 2024 by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Magazine. The award comes as part of the publication’s annual Global Excellence Awards. 

The 2024 Global Excellence Awards, now in their fifth year, have been designed to recognize the remarkable contributions made by professionals, organizations, and initiatives that are shaping the future of the wider healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. Winners of the award are considered leading players in their field, who set the highest standards of excellence and provide innovative medical solutions. Award winners are selected by the GHP Magazine committee, based on thorough analysis and an objective research process to award titles based purely on merit. The Global Excellence Awards celebrate those who have pushed the boundaries of possibility, redefined industry standards, and made significant strides in addressing the pressing challenges that impact the global landscape.

“On behalf of Linical, we are honored to be named the Best Global CRO” stated Clareece West, President and CCO, America and Europe. “It is remarkable to see what we have achieved as we enter our 20th year of business. We have been very thoughtful as we have grown, maintaining our commitment to providing flexible clinical development solutions for pharma and biotech clients of all sizes. Much of our business is through referrals from clients, which is a testament to our reputation for providing high quality services and successful clinical studies. We are proud to offer comprehensive coverage across the Americas, Europe, and APAC with our own dedicated staff. Our team is committed to quality and innovative thinking, with a shared goal of advancing promising, life-changing therapies for patients across the globe. Here at Linical, we believe we have the right size, right reach, and right team to support our clients throughout their entire clinical development journey.”

About Linical

Linical is a public, mid-sized Contract Research Organization headquartered in Japan with a significant presence across all major markets including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Linical provides the full spectrum of drug development services from early stage to large-scale, multinational studies. Our areas of focus include Phase I-IV studies in oncology, neurology & psychiatry, immunology & vaccine, and endocrinology & metabolic diseases.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463993/Brand_Logo_All_Color_Logo_Logo.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463994/Jun24281_Linical_GHP_Mags_2024__Winners_Badge.jpg

