Liquid Web Expands Dedicated Server Locations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to Strengthen Global Reach for Faster, Reliable Hosting

21 Febbraio 2025

– ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Liquid Web, a leader in dedicated servers, WordPress, VPS, GPU, and cloud hosting solutions, has launched four new bare metal server locations in San Jose, California; Ashburn, Virginia; Sydney, Australia; and London, England. This global expansion delivers lower latency, improved network performance, and faster speeds in these high-demand regions.

 

As businesses scale, high-speed, ultra-reliable hosting is critical for seamless digital experiences. The new server locations extend Liquid Web’s reach beyond its existing data centers in Lansing, Michigan;Phoenix, Arizona; and Amsterdam, Netherlands, bringing secure, high-performance hosting closer to their users.

Key Benefits

“Speed, reliability, and scalability are at the core of what we do. Expanding our data center presence ensures we continue delivering on that promise,” says Ryan MacDonald, CTO at Liquid Web. “With these new locations, businesses gain higher performance, lower latency, and greater global reach — setting the stage for even more innovation ahead.”

This expansion strengthens Liquid Web’s position as a trusted hosting provider, offering dedicated servers with enterprise-grade reliability at competitive pricing, backed by expert support. Customers in these regions can benefit from:

Liquid Web remains committed to enhancing its hosting portfolio and expanding services to meet the needs of a rapidly growing global customer base.

For more details about Liquid Web’s bare metal server offerings, visit LiquidWeb.com.

About Liquid WebPart of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web delivers top-tier infrastructure and cloud solutions to help businesses thrive. With 25+ years of expertise, it powers mission-critical sites, stores, and applications for SMBs, developers, designers, and agencies. They are known for their reliability, expert support, and commitment to excellence. The company’s team provides 24/7/365 service, and is recognized as INC. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

For media inquiries, please contact:Media Contact Name: Amanda ValleTitle: Global DirectorEmail: media@liquidweb.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014896/Nexcess_Logo_v2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liquid-web-expands-dedicated-server-locations-in-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-to-strengthen-global-reach-for-faster-reliable-hosting-302381998.html

