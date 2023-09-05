app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

‘Liugong Island Cup’ 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai & ‘Triangle Tyre Cup’ 2023 China • Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series Concluded

Settembre 5, 2023

– WEIHAI, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A release from CRI Online:

On August 27, the two-day “Liugong Island Cup” 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai & “Triangle Tyre Cup” 2023 China · Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series came to a perfect conclusion in the dedicated triathlon venue of Half Moon Bay, Weihai. Athletes from 31 countries and regions around the world presented a thrilling and passionate festive feast to the audience.

On August 26, the “Liugong Island Cup” 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai kicked off. 91 grouped athletes from 26 countries and regions completed the Elite Men and Elite Women races, where Mexico’sCrisanto Grajales and Italy’sBianca Seregni claimed victories respectively.

The “Triangle Tyre Cup” 2023 China · Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series held on August 27 was equally exciting and captivating. It is reported that the event set up 42 competition groups and attracted 1,764 athletes from 13 countries and regions as well as more than 20 provinces and cities. Dimity-Lee Duke, a female athlete from Australia, set a new women’s event record for the Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series with a time of 6:24:24, shortening the previous record by three minutes and 41 seconds.

After more than 10 years of development, the World Triathlon Cup Weihai has become a high-quality event platform integrating competitive sports, recreational sports, and the sports industry. Its ever-increasing influence and popularity year by year has made it into a globally known triathlon game, one of the China’s top ten sports tourism events, and the demonstration project of national-level sports industry. Antonio Alvarez, Vice President of the International Triathlon Union, spoke highly of the event and expressed hope that Weihai, with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, could become a major world-class triathlon base in the future.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201332/The_race_scene.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liugong-island-cup-2023-world-triathlon-cup-weihai–triangle-tyre-cup-2023-china–weihai-extreme-triathlon-series-concluded-301917462.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Henley & Partners publishes the world’s first Crypto Wealth Report

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — There are 88,200 crypto millionaires worldwide, with just u…

COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa’s Clean Energy Potential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al J…

COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa’s Clean Energy Potential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al J…

QUADRA SRL: una rivoluzione nel mondo automotive

(Reggio Emilia (RE) 05/09/2023) – L’azienda emiliana progetta e realizza ambienti all’avanguardia…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl