Lloyd’s Insurer S.A. Meacock Chooses Clearwater Analytics for Investment Accounting and Reporting

Giugno 12, 2023

Solution Supports Investment Data Management and Lloyd’s Reporting

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that S.A. Meacock and Company Limited has implemented the Clearwater Analytics solution for investment accounting and reporting. S.A. Meacock is a London, U.K.-based company with over $320 million in assets under management.

After reviewing the available solutions in the market, S.A. Meacock selected Clearwater’s SaaS-based solution for its ability to simplify investment accounting and reporting across their portfolio. The solution delivers a comprehensive view of assets to provide a single source of truth for accounting, risk, compliance, and regulatory reporting.

“With Clearwater, we can automate reporting and streamline processes around aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting,” said Gary Thompson, Financial Controller at S.A. Meacock and Company. “The Clearwater solution provides the functionality we need to manage our portfolio data, as well as invaluable support surrounding Lloyd’s reporting.”

S.A. Meacock will use Clearwater to streamline its processes for data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation. Furthermore, each day, S.A. Meacock will receive accurate, up-to-date reporting through Clearwater’s cloud-based web interface where users can customize their dashboard to derive actionable insights.

“By implementing Clearwater Analytics, S.A. Meacock and Company Limited has taken a significant step towards simplifying their operations,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “Clearwater’s SaaS-based solution gives leading firms and Lloyd’s insurers, including S.A. Meacock, the ability to easily grow their business while accommodating the ever-changing landscape of compliance and risk management. We look forward to supporting them in their journey towards enhanced efficiency and transparency.”

To learn about Clearwater’s investment accounting software, talk to one of our experts today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lloyds-insurer-sa-meacock-chooses-clearwater-analytics-for-investment-accounting-and-reporting-301847854.html

