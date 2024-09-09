Loftware Announces Convergence 2024 Featuring Keynote by AWS Artificial Intelligence Expert Ben Schreiner

9 Settembre 2024

Labeling and Packaging Event Scheduled for October 21-23 Spotlights Respected Keynotes, Customer Stories, Industry Roundtables, Networking Opportunities, and More

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced the agenda for its annual Convergence event. The event, which takes place between October 21st and 23rd at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida, features a speaker list of over 30 industry experts and covers a range of supply chain topics focused on digital transformation, compliance, and traceability.

The two-day conference will feature a keynote presentation from Ben Schreiner, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy at AWS, exploring how Amazon.com uses the transformational power of AI across its global supply chain and how you should ‘think big’ about what it can do for your business. Additional keynotes include an address from Jim Bureau, Loftware President & CEO, as he outlines what it takes for companies to successfully manage today’s complex global supply chains. This session will highlight Loftware’s vision for the future and showcase the company’s plans to transform the future supply chain and how people work by providing the opportunity for new levels of compliance, consistency, and efficiency.

Other speakers include professionals from SAP, GS1, Land O’Lakes, Lubrizol, W. L. Gore, Lakeview Farms, AirLife, SupplyIT, and Niagara Bottling. Additionally, this year’s sponsors – SATO, LTTS, Epson, SI PRO, Brother, Domino, Lowry, Levata, and Network Partners Group (NPG)– will showcase the latest updates on their products and solutions.

Convergence 2024 will host a variety of sessions highlighting industry trends, customer stories, and product innovations. Attendees will also have access to product demos and be able to participate in guided solution tours. Additionally, there will be the opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with Loftware labeling experts to address any specific questions or requirements and participate in industry-focused roundtable discussions.

“We’re really pleased with the quality and breadth of this year’s conference, which comes at the perfect time as companies of all sizes navigate important topics such as digital transformation, compliance, sustainability, supply chain traceability, and more. Convergence provides us with the perfect opportunity to hear directly from our customers and other industry professionals about their experience and learnings,” said Jim Bureau, Loftware President & CEO. “It also provides us with the opportunity to share our vision and plans for connecting trading partners including suppliers, customers, and company locations to support authenticity, compliance, and traceability in the supply chain, both now and in the future.”

The event will deliver over 20 sessions covering the topics that matter most to supply chain, labeling, and packaging artwork professionals. These include:

About Loftware:No matter what the challenge – digital transformation, time to market, or brand authenticity – Loftware can help you make your mark. We understand how global supply chains work and know that each item you produce, and ship is an expression of your company’s brand. We can help you improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of your labeling. Our end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform helps businesses of all sizes manage labeling across their operations and supply chain and our solutions are used to print over 51 billion labels every year. Loftware also fosters supply chain agility and supports evolving customer and regulatory requirements, helping companies save over $200 million in fines annually. And with over 500 industry experts and 1,000 global partners, Loftware maintains a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore making us a trusted partner for companies in automotive, chemicals, clinical trials, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail/apparel, and more.

