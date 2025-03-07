Longsys Debuts at MWC25, Unleashing the Power of Storage Innovation in Mobile Communications

7 Marzo 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 3, Longsys(SZ.301308), a branded semiconductor memory enterprise, made its first-ever appearance at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Under the theme “New Mode of Storage Empowering Global Mobility”, it showcased a series of innovative storage products, attracting widespread attention.

PTM Business Model: Full-Stack Customization Service

The Product Technology Manufacturing(PTM) model was a major highlight, showcasing Longsys’ full-stack customization capabilities—from in-house controller development and product design to rigorous testing and intelligent manufacturing.

Embedded Storage for Mobile Devices: Unlocking Flagship-level PerformanceLongsys presented a full lineup of embedded storage solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, including high-performance UFS, QLC eMMC with in-house WM6000 controller, and low-power LPDDR5. These products cover diversified needs from entry-level to high-end, providing all-round embedded storage support for mobile intelligent terminals.

In 2024, Longsys took the lead in applying the advanced 3D QLC technology to its eMMC products and launched the QLC eMMC with in-house WM6000 controller that supports capacity options ranging from 128GB to 512GB, meeting the needs of “cost reduction and capacity expansion” for terminal applications. The overall performance has been improved by more than 30%, and the standby power consumption reaches the level of microwatts (uW), which greatly enhances the battery life of the device. At present, it has been applied in various types of smartphones.

Server Storage: Powering AI Computing, Accelerating Intelligent Future

In 2025, large model technology will transition from probabilistic generation to strong reasoning ability, driving the demand for higher storage requirements in data centers and cloud computing industries. The server storage products showcased by Longsys at this exhibition can effectively meet the needs of AI servers in large-scale data processing and high-efficiency computing operations.

Bluetooth PSSD: Seamless Unlocking of Hidden Storage Space

The Bluetooth PSSD stood out as a highlight during live demonstrations. This slim-profile device combines ultra-low power consumption (standby power as low as 1.5mA) with shock/vibration resistance. Equipped with a USB 3.2 high-speed interface supporting both BOT and UASP protocols, it offers configurable capacities from 128GB to 1TB.

NFC PSSD: Tap to Unlock Hidden Storage Space

Similar to the Bluetooth PSSD, the NFC PSSD also focuses on privacy data protection, but is unlocked using NFC technology. Users simply tap the sensor area with an NFC-enabled smartphone, smartwatch or NFC card to unlock a specific storage area for data access, creating on-the-go privacy storage for users. The product was first announced at CES 2025 in January.

Lexar Mobile Imaging Storage: Professional Photography at its Best

In the field of mobile phone imaging storage, Lexar, a consumer storage brand under Longsys, presented the SL500 portable solid – state drive and the Professional Go solid – state drive photography kit specifically designed for iPhone photography.

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set

The product is widely compatible with a wide range of devices, providing up to 4TB of storage capacity. With the unique magnetic design, it supports the iPhone 15 Pro series and 16 Pro series to externally record ProRes 4K videos and store them as they are taken without occupying the phone’s memory, which is a great convenience for users.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

The product adopts Mini small size design, one plug and shoot, easy to realize external recording ProRes 4K video, instant transmission, shooting material directly to the hard disk. Used in conjunction with the docking station, advanced professional photography, one-stop to meet professional needs such as sound and fill light, ideal for professional photographers.

Global Presence & Localized Services

Longsys continues to strengthen its global footprint. The product manufactured by its South American manufacturing and operations center, Zilia, gaining strong recognition at MWC. By integrating a dual-circulation supply chain strategy, Longsys ensures efficient production, stable supply, and localized support for global customers.

As AI, 5G, and mobile storage evolve, Longsys remains committed to customized innovation and high-quality intelligent manufacturing, paving the way for smarter, more connected storage solutions.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of “Everything for memory.” -With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

