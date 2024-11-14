Longsys Unveils New Products at Electronica Munich, PTM Business Model Drives Innovation in Automotive Storage

14 Novembre 2024

MUNICH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The much-anticipated Electronica Munich has officially opened. At this international event, Longsys(301308.SZ) launched a range of new products alongside its PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) business model, with a focus on industrial and automotive storage solutions to meet the global demand for intelligent storage across various industries.

Global Expansion of Storage SolutionsInternational Debut of the PTM Business Model

Longsys introduced its innovative PTM business model for the first time to a global audience at this event. PTM provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack custom services to empower the intelligent transformation of industries such as automotive and industrial sectors, breaking through the homogeneity of existing products.

Through a series of mergers and an extensive global presence, Longsys has established subsidiaries and branches across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. This forms an international service chain from R&D through to production and sales. Additionally, the company has developed a flexible, efficient, and cost-optimized global storage manufacturing supply chain network to cater to diverse custom demands. This network not only provides efficient localized support and services but also lays a solid foundation for PTM’s global implementation.

New Products Showcased

In Germany—a powerhouse of the automotive and industrial sectors—Longsys unveiled high-reliability industrial and automotive-grade products, including the xSPI NOR Flash and Automotive Grade 2 LPDDR4x. The Lexar brand showcased products like the JumpDrive dashcam USB and PCIe Gen5 SSD, covering a broader range of automotive consumer markets.

xSPI NOR FlashIn-house Chip, Expanding Automotive Storage, Multi-Form Factor Packaging, High Frequency, Large Capacity

To better meet customer storage demands, Longsys has strengthened its design capabilities in controllers and Flash chips, gaining a deeper understanding of underlying technologies and manufacturing processes. xSPI NOR Flash, a key component of its in-house Flash chip capabilities, enhances its automotive storage range and expands its technical service capabilities.

The xSPI NOR Flash employs advanced 4xnm technology with a single chip capacity of 256Mb and supports on-chip ECC for improved data reliability. It supports x1 and x8 interface modes, with a maximum clock frequency of 200MHz, reaching up to 3200Mbps data transfer in DTR mode. Compared to traditional SPI NOR Flash, it significantly accelerates code read speeds, reducing system boot-up and response times. Industrial-grade products support operating temperatures from -40°C to 85°C and -40°C to 105°C, while forthcoming automotive-grade versions will comply with Grade 2 standards for rigorous automotive storage requirements.

Additionally, Longsys launched a 1.8V 256Mb traditional SPI NOR Flash product, compatible with mainstream industry command sets and available in multiple packaging options, including WSON8, BGA24, and SOP16. This product supports x1, x2, and x4 interface modes with a maximum clock frequency of 166MHz, achieving up to 1328Mbps data transfer in DTR mode, providing customers with compatibility, flexibility, and performance.

Longsys’s xSPI NOR Flash and SPI NOR Flash products, with high capacity, speed, and reliability, are ideal storage solutions across automotive, communications, industrial control, personal computing, security, and wearable tech fields, offering high-performance, dependable storage support.

Automotive Grade 2 LPDDR4xAutomotive-grade DRAM Products, AEC-Q100, High and Low-Temperature Tolerance

The Automotive Grade 2 LPDDR4x supports capacities of 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, with transfer rates up to 4266Mbps and a broad operational temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. Equipped with internal ECC for enhanced data consistency, it meets high data reliability requirements essential for automotive products.

With VDDQ voltage as low as 0.6V and support for PASR (Partial Array Self-Refresh) to reduce power consumption, this product optimizes data transfer for automotive electronics, supporting energy efficiency and handling high workloads. It also incorporates ODT and DQS technologies for signal stability and anti-interference, enhancing data transmission and supporting automotive intelligence demands.

After successfully launching automotive-grade eMMC and UFS products, Longsys has introduced automotive-grade DRAM, creating a dual-drive layout in automotive storage solutions for global customers.

Notably, Longsys’s Automotive LPDDR4x received the Best-in-Show award from Embedded Computing Design during the event, the only automotive-grade DRAM product to earn this honor. This achievement not only recognizes Longsys’s exceptional R&D capabilities but also underscores the market potential and global appeal of its automotive storage products.

Click on this video to learn more.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exDIJqSegTE

Lexar® JumpDrive® Dashcam USBCompact, Durable, Convenient

With the push for intelligent automotive advancements, public interest in data security for in-vehicle devices is rising. The Lexar® JumpDrive® Dashcam USB, with its compact and reliable design, provides a professional in-vehicle storage solution. Offering capacities from 64GB to 256GB and read speeds up to 200MB/s, it features a compact, seamless design to securely fit vehicle interfaces without obstructing access. Even in extreme temperatures, it ensures data safety and integrity. The JumpDrive® Dashcam USB supports loop recording and sentry mode, compatible with various vehicle brands and designed specifically for dashcam applications. Awarded the Red Dot Design Award in 2024, it’s recognized for both performance and design, making it ideal for vehicle monitoring.

Enterprise Storage, New TechnologyAccelerating AI Terminal Storage Innovation

With advancements in AI, technology companies are experiencing new growth in cloud services, intelligent driving, and streaming, leading to increased demand for high-capacity SSDs and DRAM in AI terminals. This year, Longsys launched a series of innovative storage products, including eSSDs, RDIMMs, CXL 2.0 memory expansion modules designed for AI servers, and a new LP-CAMM2 memory module tailored for AI PCs, addressing new storage needs in the AI era and exploring more possibilities in edge AI with global partners.

At Electronica Munich, Longsys engaged with experts and users worldwide to discuss the potential applications of storage technology in industrial and automotive intelligence, aiming to drive global intelligent transformation through its PTM business model and a dual-brand lineup of innovative products.

About Longsys

Longsys is a globally leading semiconductor memory brand founded in 1999. As an innovative memory solution manufacturer that integrates R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services, Longsys upholds the corporate vision of “Everything for memory.” With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

