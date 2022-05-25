LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and SEOUL Receive Top Accolades from Tripadvisor ‘2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards’

Maggio 25, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL have been recognized by Tripadvisor’s ‘2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards’ as the best hotels.

As the world’s largest travel platform, Tripadvisor announces the results of Travellers’ Choice Awards by recognizing global top 10% hotels, restaurants and destinations based on about 900 million reviews and opinions from international travellers.

According to the award result announced on May 10th, LOTTE HOTEL HANOI and LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL were honoured as the top luxury hotels in Vietnam and South Korea, respectively. In particular, LOTTE HOTEL HANOI ranked 4th in Asia and 13th globally in both hotel and luxury hotel awards. Being awarded in six categories, LOTTE HOTELS’ competence was again able to be acknowledged.

LOTTE HOTEL HANOI is located on the 33rd to 64th floors of LOTTE Centre Hanoi, the landmark building of the city. Its 318 guest rooms were designed by Wilson & Associates and HBA, the globally renowned design houses of luxury hotels. Brown, beige toned interior includes traditional Vietnamese patterns which align with wooden, marble points. All rooms boast panoramic view of both the city and West Lake.

Restaurants and bars also present the best gastronomy in town. Along with Hong Kong’s Michelin one-starred dim sum restaurant ‘Tim Ho Wan’, the finest steak house with scenic view ‘Grill 63’, traditional Chinese restaurant ‘Red River’, the highest located rooftop bar ‘Top of Hanoi’, and LOTTE Center Hanoi observation deck listed as one of the world’s top 10 best aerial city view by The Guardian are all loved as must-visit places.

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL Executive Tower is one of the representative luxury hotels in Seoul for business travellers and VIPs around the world. The hotel is highly evaluated for its modern design to invoke the traditional Korean experiences, and its Korean hospitality service graceful enough to host state visits. It houses the biggest in-house guest lounge in South Korea’Le Salon’, and Michelin one-starred restaurant ‘Pierre Gagnaire à Seoul’ to offer upscale gustatory experiences.

“It seems our efforts to continuously provide stable services amid many changes due to the pandemic were acknowledged by guests which is quite meaningful,” said Sejin Ahn, the CEO of LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS. “As a global hotel group, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS will continue to strive to provide utmost satisfaction”.

Meanwhile, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS is currently operating 32 hotels in seven countries. With its Korean style hospitality service and brand portfolio, the hotel group satisfies the needs of various travelers – premium landmark hotel “SIGNIEL,” classic upper upscale “LOTTE HOTELS,” lifestyle hotel “L7 HOTELS,” business-optimized “LOTTE City Hotels” and “LOTTE Resort” for family travelers.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822373/image_1.jpgPhoto- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822374/image_2.jpg