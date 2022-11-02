Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount, Montreal’s new Midtown destination

Novembre 2, 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Royalmount, Montreal’s future destination for over 170 stores including 60 restaurants and experiential attractions, has announced today that Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., RH, Sandro and Maje have been confirmed for the major new retail and lifestyle destination.

Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking a 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by Tiffany & Co. which is opening its largest store in the city. RH will open a 46,500 sq ft gallery which will be the brand’s flagship store in Montreal and its first presence in Quebec.

Joining these brands are Sandro and Maje. Sandro will be opening a 2,700 sq ft store offering both men and womenswear, and Maje will be opening a 1,500 sq ft store, their first boutiques in the Quebec province. Openings are expected in spring 2024.

Royalmount is a new reimagining of a world-class midtown in the heart of Montreal, where connectivity, creativity, sustainability and technology thrive. Delivered by the real estate development and management company Carbonleo, with an overall budget of $7 billion, Royalmount will bring best-in-class brands, experiences and offers to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also be home to a 3 km linear park called Le Champ Libre and an outdoor public piazza.

Andrew Lutfy, President & CEO of Carbonleo, said: “To be able to announce that some of the world’s leading brands will be opening major flagship stores at Royalmount stands as testament to the quality of the project and its ability to meet demand in the Quebec market for luxury experiences.”

The first of its kind, the district will be one of the only 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada. With a holistic approach to sustainability from construction through how visitors will interact with the space, Royalmount offers a new model of sustainable luxury that will enrich Montreal’s evolving approach to how people shop, work, live and play.

Mathieu Le Bozec, Managing Partner of co-owners L Catterton Real Estate, said: “We’re pleased that these renowned luxury brands have committed to opening retail locations at Royalmount, reflecting our view that this world-class project will redefine urban mixed-use development in Canada just as we were able to do with Miami Design District. Together with Carbonleo, we look forward to introducing this destination to Montreal and visitors from around the world.”

Royalmount provides a blueprint for new urban development in the city, and we are proud to be engaging with collaborators that stand for these same values. These first announcements mark a major milestone for the project, which will represent a new era for Montreal and its future.

