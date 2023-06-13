app-menu Social mobile

LTIMindtree Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Giugno 13, 2023

The company achieves Microsoft Cloud Security and Threat Protection Security Specializations, bolsters its MDR capabilities

EDISON, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

This collaboration and security specializations will allow LTIMindtree to leverage the Microsoft Security product portfolio to enhance its MDR platform and help enterprises prevent, detect, and respond to the most sophisticated cyberattacks in real time with Microsoft Sentinel.  

LTIMindtree’s MDR is designed to deliver cybersecurity and resiliency services through a modular, systematic, platformized approach. It uses a pay-per-use model coupled with flexible operations, which reduces the load and dependency on in-house security teams and enables swift resolution of issues. Organizations of all sizes can adopt the MDR platform. They can leverage its ecosystem of skilled security consultants, rich library of use cases, playbooks, best practices, and plug-and-play technology to build a cyber-resilient enterprise.

“At LTIMindtree, we remain committed to helping our clients insulate themselves against new-age cyber threats,” said Prasenjit Saha, Executive Vice President and Global Cyber Security Business Head at LTIMindtree. “Achieving the Microsoft Security Specializations and joining MISA is a significant step in our mission to provide clients with the most advanced and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, powered by Microsoft Security.”

“We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders. That is why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together, with partners like LTIMindtree, we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today’s challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President Microsoft Security.  

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/. 

Media Contacts: media@ltimindtree.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ltimindtree-joins-microsoft-intelligent-security-association-301849449.html

