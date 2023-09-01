Lucid Motors Debuts the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition during the International Motor Show 2023 in Munich

Settembre 1, 2023

Lucid will participate at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) for the first time and debut its limited-production Air Midnight Dream Edition

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that it will present the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan for the first time at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) in Munich and debut the limited-production Air Midnight Dream Edition on 5 September, 2023.

A Dream in Black: The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition is a new darkly styled configuration of the Lucid Air that has never before been produced. An Air Dream Edition with Lucid’s sinister Stealth theme, it features finely finished, dark polished exterior trim and 21-inch Aero Dream wheels with satin black inserts. It is fitted with a darker, more enigmatic interior inspired by the nighttime Mojave Desert. This exclusive, limited-production luxury electric sedan was created with the European market in mind and will not be available in the U.S.

Meet the Lucid Air Lineup

The Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition will be available for viewing at the Studio located at Odeonsplatz 2, 80539 Munich, during IAA. On Tuesday, 5 September, and Wednesday, 6 September, the Studio will only be open to the media and invited guests. Starting 7 September, the Studio will be open for public viewing of the Air Midnight Dream Edition.

The Lucid Air Pure, the company’s most accessible model, will celebrate its premiere on the European stage at Lucid’s pop-up studio located at Königsplatz 1, 80333 Munich. The Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models will also be on display in this area. The Königsplatz studio is open daily from Tuesday, 5 September, to Sunday, 10 September, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The studio will also offer short test drives on the adjacent Arcisstraße 1, 80333 Munich.

Journalists who would like to discover the Lucid Air Midnight Dream Edition in person are encouraged to visit the Lucid Studio at Odeonsplatz 2 in Munich on Tuesday, 5 September, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (IAA accreditation required).

Media Contactpreurope@lucidmotors.com

About the Lucid Group

Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company’s first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

