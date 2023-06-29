app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Lucinity and Neterium Partner to Provide Real-Time Transaction and Counterparty Screening through Lucinity’s FinCrime Prevention Software

Giugno 29, 2023

Powering Comprehensive Customer Insights through the Luci Copilot

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2023 – Lucinity and Neterium have announced a partnership to integrate real-time transaction and counterparty screening capabilities within Lucinity’s platform, marking a new era in compliance technology.

 

The announcement follows Lucinity’s recent launch of Luci at Money2020 in Europe, Lucinity’s pioneering generative AI copilot, which now integrates seamlessly with Neterium. Luci empowers clients to conduct in-context, in-depth, and ad-hoc sanction checks and provides a comprehensive interpretation of the results. The Luci copilot is the first of its kind in the industry. With the Lucinity platform, users can natively integrate and unify all screening processes and workflows within one system.

Lucinity’s clients will have access to instant screening results around the clock via Luci, a move set to significantly enhance compliance measures and deliver unparalleled benefits. FinCrime prevention professionals can also conduct a holistic search of an actor with the click of a button, including a search on Experian’s databases, internet search, and any sanction matches powered by Neterium.

Lucinity is a cutting-edge SaaS platform leveraging generative AI and augmented intelligence to transform the financial industry through faster and smarter financial crime prevention. Neterium, with its unique holistic matching technology that is cloud and API native, offers over 20 years of expertise in financial crime compliance.

The partnership between Lucinity and Neterium is set to increase effectiveness and efficiency by merging top-tier screening and FinCrime prevention into a single solution. This alliance provides financial institutions with a comprehensive compliance tool, enabling them to identify high-risk individuals or entities and take swift, appropriate action. The partnership has already attracted a shared client base, underscoring the transformative potential of this collaboration.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “With the launch of the Luci copilot and our partnership with Neterium, Lucinity is pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial crime prevention space. Our mission is to streamline FinCrime processes, empowering professionals to work more efficiently, and make faster, more informed decisions. Together, we are reshaping the industry, propelling it towards a future of unprecedented productivity.”

Neterium CEO Luc Meurant added, “We are thrilled to partner with Lucinity to offer clients a comprehensive and innovative end-to-end compliance solution. This unified solution for financial crime prevention simplifies compliance, making it easier for financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements effectively and efficiently.”

About Lucinity: www.lucinity.comAbout Neterium: www.neterium.io

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/4141616/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

Contact:Celina PabloPR and Events Managercelina@lucinity.com+354 792 4321

For Neterium:Manon LoisonMarketing ManagerManon@viaprod.com+352 621 322 062

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucinity-and-neterium-partner-to-provide-real-time-transaction-and-counterparty-screening-through-lucinitys-fincrime-prevention-software-301866868.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Shenzhen’s Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 28, an illustrious gathering unfolded in t…

FOR THE LOVE OF FANS: NEW VELO SURVEY REVEALS FANS KEEN FOR MORE FROM MOTORSPORTS

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, VELO releases the findings of its global motorsport …

NESS DIGITAL ENGINEERING ACQUIRES MVP FACTORY – A LEADING GERMAN HEADQUARTERED PRODUCT DESIGN, DIGITAL INNOVATION AND VENTURE BUILDER

ACCELERATES LEADERSHIP IN END-END DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TEANECK, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswir…

TCO Development e la Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA) puntano a sviluppare una certificazione di sostenibilità per le infrastrutture cloud

L’organizzazione dietro alla certificazione di sostenibilità leader nel mondo per i prodotti IT, …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl