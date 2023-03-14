app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Lucinity Announces Creation of Growth Advisory Board to Accelerate Mission to Make Money Good

Marzo 14, 2023

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucinity, a global anti-money laundering (AML) provider using augmented intelligence in its SaaS platform, announces the creation of its Growth Advisory Board, a diverse group of seasoned industry veterans in compliance, risk management, and technology who will guide the company towards achieving its long-term goals. Led by Ed Willson, a partner at Venable, the Growth Advisory Board brings together an impressive lineup of professionals.

The board includes John McCarthy, former Chief Money Laundering and Sanctions Officer at several financial services and technology companies; Tanya Ziv, Chief Compliance Officer at Currencycloud; Marshall Lux, Senior Fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School; Evan Peters, former VP of Growth Strategy for Datadog and Chief Commercial Officer at Dandy; and Frank Lawrence, an accomplished Deputy Chief Compliance Officer in the world of Big Tech.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity, expresses his excitement about the Growth Advisory Board and the enormous value that each member brings to Lucinity:

“We are honored to have such talented experts on our Growth Advisory Board. Their experience, unique perspectives, and innovative approaches will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision of a world where good compliance practices are the norm, and financial crime is an activity of the past.”

Ed Willson, President of the Growth Advisory Board, expresses his delight about the opportunity to collaborate with Lucinity:

“I’m thrilled to be part of Lucinity’s Growth Advisory Board and to work with their talented team. I bring to the table my regulatory experience, and I’m excited to collaborate with Lucinity’s forward-looking approach to revolutionizing the compliance space.”

John McCarthy shares his belief in the importance of the group and the impact it could have:

“Lucinity’s platform is truly innovative, leveraging the power of AI to enable more effective AML compliance. I look forward to helping Lucinity push the boundaries of possibilities in this space.”

With the creation of this new team, Lucinity continues its trajectory of dynamic growth and innovation in the AML industry. The company’s focus on combining technology with human expertise to form augmented intelligence will revolutionize the way financial crime is detected and prevented. The expertise of the Growth Advisory Board provides invaluable guidance along the way.

Learn more about Lucinity: www.lucinity.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucinity-announces-creation-of-growth-advisory-board-to-accelerate-mission-to-make-money-good-301771599.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Schneider Electric è il vendor numero uno di soluzioni ADMS secondo Guidehouse Insights

(Adnkronos) – •Schneider Electric è il migliore vendor di soluzioni ADMS nella edizione 2023 dell…

Frigomeccanica festeggia 50 anni di attività

(Milano, 14 marzo 2023) – Milano, 14 marzo 2023 – Frigomeccanica, società partecipata da Invitali…

The 133rd Canton Fair to Add Brand New Exhibition Sections and Upgrade Exhibition Structure

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The preparations of online-offline-merged 133rd …

Everest Group nomina Appian leader nel PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 per i Digital Claim nelle assicurazioni di proprietà e per i sinistri

MILANO, 14 marzo 2023/PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) ha annunciato oggi di essere stata nom…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl