Luka Dončić to Launch the Luka Dončić Foundation, Dedicated to Improving Youth Sports

Foundation to release comprehensive “Inside Youth Basketball” report and “Total Hoops Approach” to reinvigorate basketball, youth sports globally

Dončić-led Youth Sports Leadership Council to bring leaders together to change the youth sports landscape

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dallas Mavericks guard, Slovenian men’s national team captain and philanthropist Luka Dončić will officially launch the Luka Dončić Foundation on World Basketball Day, Saturday, Dec. 21. The Foundation will focus on ensuring that youth sports are a joyful, enriching force in the lives of kids around the world.

As someone who has experienced first-hand the profound impact youth sports can have on childhood, Dončić is passionate about ensuring future generations have the same opportunities to experience the joy and transformative power of sports.

In advance of this launch, the Foundation commissioned a comprehensive study on youth basketball in the United States and Europe (specifically, the Balkan region) – two places that have produced some of the best basketball players on the planet. While the study identified unique strengths of the basketball systems in both regions, it also found that joy, creativity and exploration are being squeezed out of the game. Young athletes are leaving sports at an alarming rate, with 70 percent quitting by age 13, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In response to this crisis, the Luka Dončić Foundation is rolling out the “Total Hoops Approach” – a roadmap of bold solutions for transforming youth basketball to ensure it is accessible, fun and focused on positive child development.

“Basketball has been the joy of my life from day one. I still feel the same things today that I did when I was young. When I’m on the court, having fun, it feels like the ball is smiling back at me,” saidDončić. “I want young people around the world to have the same chances to experience that joy. Sports should be a place where kids can safely learn, grow, laugh, make mistakes and ultimately just have fun – that’s why I’m launching this Foundation and bringing together an incredible team to guide our work.”

Complete results of the study and details of the “Total Hoops Approach” will be available in the “Inside Youth Basketball” report, which will be officially released publicly on Dec. 21 at lukadoncicfoundation.org. Informed by interviews with basketball innovators, in-depth conversations with players, coaches and parents, survey responses, and first-hand immersions in basketball camps and training centers, the report lays out the state of youth basketball in the U.S. and Europe, including strengths worth replicating and challenges worth tackling. This report is but one foundational input guiding the Foundation’s vision to promote a positive youth sports culture around the world.

Dončić will launch his Foundation as the Mavericks take on the Clippers during World Basketball Day on Dec. 21 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. As guests of Dončić, 750 kids from the Dallas area will attend the game, representing groups such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Greater Tarrant County, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Girl Scouts Northeast Texas, Tackle Tomorrow, the Positive Coaching Alliance, and the Dallas Independent School District. All fans in attendance will be introduced to the Foundation and invited to join in its mission.

The Foundation’s work will be advised by a Youth Sports Leadership Council, a collection of sports luminaries and advocates, including current and former professional athletes, esteemed coaches, and others who seek positive change in youth sports globally. Together, these individuals will work with the Foundation to promote a holistic approach to youth sports training, advocate for the “Total Hoops Approach” throughout the basketball community and beyond, and lead in identifying pilot programs to implement and test these ideas.

The initial group of Youth Sports Leadership Council members includes:

“I am honored to be a part of Luka’s Youth Sports Leadership Council as we set out to seek positive change in youth sports,” said Curry. “Luka continues to make a lasting impact locally, as well as on a global scale helping children and families in need from Dallas to Slovenia. Similar to my Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, we share values to help improve the health and well-being of children through sports and play. Together, we will help create places for kids to be active, get outdoors, use their imagination and participate in youth sports.”

“Luka’s love for basketball is unmatched. I’ve been fortunate to get to see him grow in this game, and throughout his years, he’s always maintained a vision and desire to help the sport grow and transform people through it,” said Duffy. “This report reflects his vision and his dream, and the basketball world is better for it.”

“As professional athletes, we have a unique platform to make a meaningful impact on society, and I deeply value Luka’s commitment to using his position to inspire young athletes to embrace sports as a powerful tool for personal growth and the empowerment of future generations,” said Gasol. “I look forward to sharing my experience, exchanging ideas and contributing to this important mission alongside such an exceptional group of leaders.”

“I’m excited to join the Youth Sports Leadership Council alongside some incredible athletes and sports advocates,” said Ionescu. “Luka and I have a shared love of basketball and helping to grow the sport. I am happy to impart some of the learnings and experiences I’ve had with my SI20 Foundation to contribute to his Foundation so we can work together to leave the game better than we found it for future generations.”

“Luka Dončić’ started his journey as a basketball ‘Mozart’ – a super talented kid from Slovenia – but today he is one the best basketball players in the world,” said Kokoškov. “His idea to use his platform as an NBA superstar to share his experience and knowledge with the future generations of coaches and players is incredible. Personally, I am honored to be part of this project. I am sure that the Youth Sports Leadership Council will have a great impact on the development of the basketball game in general and also youth players all around the world.”

“I’m excited by what Luka is doing, and happy to help,” said Nash. “Dedicating resources is critical to ensuring that kids maximize the potential of sport. Basketball is a beautiful game and when taught with real intent and purpose its teachings can be powerful and connective. I can’t wait to get started, and to work with such a great group of advocates for kids.”

“I was honored that Luka asked me to be a part of the Youth Sports Leadership Council,” said Nowitzki. “This is an initiative that is not only important to him, but also important to all of us who love the game of basketball. It is vital that our sport keeps growing and that it is accessible for all kids. Basketball is the ultimate team game, and I am excited to be a part of this team as we continue to move the sport forward for future generations.”

“I’m honored to join Luka Dončić’s Youth Council and contribute to making youth sports better for the next generation,” said McGrady. “Sports have played a pivotal role in my life, teaching me discipline, teamwork, and resilience, values that extend far beyond the game. By collaborating with Luka and the Council, I hope to help create opportunities that empower young athletes, ensuring they have the resources, mentorship and support they need to succeed both on and off the court. Together, we can inspire and uplift the next generation to reach their full potential.”

In 2025 and beyond, the Luka Dončić Foundation will work alongside entities such as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the NBA, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia, Jordan Brand, Gatorade and others in sports, youth development, wellness, and education to identify pilot programs around the world in which they will implement and test the “Total Hoops Approach.” Dončić will personally contribute more than $2.5 million to his Foundation.

“We are pleased to see this comprehensive report from the Luka Dončić Foundation, which offers an international perspective on various basketball ecosystems,” said Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General. “Luka’s exceptional commitment to represent his country is a great example for younger players to follow. This valuable research complements FIBA’s mission to make basketball more popular, and we look forward to working together and using this information to help inspire and educate the next generation, both on and off the court.”

“The Luka Dončić Foundation will create transformative opportunities for young basketball players around the world, addressing the unique challenges they face with the same dedication and passion he brings to the floor,” said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. “Luka’s commitment to fostering the global growth of the game will not only elevate the next generation of talent, but also bring communities and cultures together through the unifying power of basketball.”

“Luka Dončić is more than a generational talent and a captain of his national team, he is a true ambassador of Slovenia around the world,” saidMatej Erjavec, President of the Basketball Federation of Slovenia. “Through his foundation, he is spreading positivity on and off the court, embodying basketball’s core values and giving back to the community that has backed his unique journey. We are incredibly proud to support him in these efforts.”

“Luka is the epitome of what the Jumpman logo represents,” said Susan Mulders, Jordan Brand Vice President of Global Sports Marketing. “Not only does he exude greatness on the basketball court, but he also has a strong desire to impact change and inspire hope and possibility to anyone trying to achieve their dreams. We are extremely proud of Luka and are excited to continue to grow basketball and basketball culture globally, together.”

“Being a Gatorade athlete isn’t just about being the best in sports. We believe every athlete should have the chance to play sports, and our partners share those values,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade Global Head of Sports Marketing. “We’re proud to support Luka and the launch of his Foundation in their efforts to get the next generation in the game and can’t wait to see the undeniable impact it will have on young athletes across the globe.”

For more information on the launch of the Luka Dončić Foundation, the “Inside Youth Basketball” report and the “Total Hoops Approach,” or to get involved with the Foundation, please visit lukadoncicfoundation.org, and stay up to date on Instagram @lukadoncicfoundation.

