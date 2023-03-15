app-menu Social mobile

Lumen Launches 400G Services Across Europe

Marzo 15, 2023

Customer demand drives next-gen wavelength network investment in 2023

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to invest in the strength of its network and help businesses to grow their digital platforms, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network across Europe. Wavelength services offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they’re demanding.

“We are continually innovating our network infrastructure solutions to support our customers’ business growth,” said Annette Murphy, President, Lumen EMEA and APAC. “In an era of digital acceleration, our next-generation wavelength network supports businesses’ rapidly increasing high-bandwidth needs. This enhanced capacity helps customers scale quickly and securely, to enable a digital journey that can take them well into the future.”

Key Facts

Why it Matters

The Lumen Network

Learn More

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:LinkedIn | Twitter 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032669/Lumen_Network_Europe.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumen-launches-400g-services-across-europe-301772402.html

