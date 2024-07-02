LumenHaus launches innovative sustainable platform and one-stop smart home energy solution

2 Luglio 2024

MUNICH, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LumenHaus, an innovative platform advancing the energy transition through decentralized, community-based, and sustainable energy supply, has launched a groundbreaking initiative in sustainability and unveiled its All-in-One smart home energy solution at CinemaxX, Munich.

The event attracted industry experts and media, including Eckhart Gouras, Managing Director PV Magazine; Andreas Hauer, VP of German Energy Storage Systems Association; Nils Kleefeld, influencer in renewable energies and electromobility; and Roman Eckschlager, founder and entrepreneur of Directoa Holding GmbH.

LumenHaus is committed to a sustainable future through its platform that benefits both partners and customers. Its latest innovative design leverages AI to drive technological advancements. For installers, LumenHaus offers a revenue-generating business model, while providing households with a comprehensive, AI-enabled energy solution.

Design Your System: Refreshing Smart home Energy Experience

LumenHaus proudly introduces an all-new smart energy experience for families with “Design Your System.” Developed by a team of expert algorithm engineers, data engineers, and grid service specialists, the system creates a library of intelligent algorithms that expose users to professionalism and efficiency, fueling your journey from program design and purchasing to installation.

LumenHaus Smart Home Energy System: Adapting to Home Electricity Needs

LumenHaus combines high-efficiency all-black modules, All-in-One energy storage system, and EV charger. This comprehensive solution features fully integrated hardware and software capabilities, allowing for customized system services for end-users through rapid data learning and continuous product performance upgrades. This ensures that home energy systems remain in peak condition, providing a safer, more reliable, and high-quality smart energy experience.

The system also utilizes the location and mapping resources – including home location, roof size, light angles, raw solar information datasets, and more data —to accurately calculate a household’s specific energy needs. This approach maximizes the economic efficiency of home energy systems while supporting sustainable development goals

In addition, all LumenHaus products can be intelligently managed through the LumenHaus APP, a cloud-based home energy management system that includes Virtual Power Plant (VPP) services. This enables homeowners to enjoy reliable energy while contributing value to the grid.

“LumenHaus is committed to creating values through digital, intelligent technology upgrades and home energy services; we believe that the LumenHaus All-in-One ESS and energy management APP can facilitate more families to live a low-carbon lifestyle and build a green future together,” said Mr. Martin Beyer, director of partnerships and business development, LumenHaus GmbH.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452519/image.jpg

