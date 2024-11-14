Luxury Leaders Gather at the Neiman Marcus Awards to Honor Leonard A. Lauder

14 Novembre 2024

The integrated luxury retailer celebrated the beauty executive’s extraordinary career alongside industry executives who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Last night, Neiman Marcus honored the legendary Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), with the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. The evening was a celebration of Lauder’s contributions to the luxury industry and was attended by exemplary leaders at Coco’s at Colette. This moment highlighted the longstanding relationship between the luxury retailer and global beauty leader. The reimagined Awards platform harnesses the full strength of Neiman’s merchandising and marketing magic to deliver the pinnacle of consumer experiences to our customers In Pursuit of the Extraordinary.

“Honoring Leonard Lauder tonight is especially meaningful. He transformed a brand created by his mother into a global icon and carries forward a legacy rooted in deep customer connection—a philosophy driving The Estée Lauder Companies’ remarkable global business,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. “His vision has elevated luxury standards, reshaping industry possibilities and inspiring both innovation and elegance. We’re excited to partner with ELC’s brands to create experiential activations that offer our customers unique experiences reflecting the creativity he champions. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to reimagining luxury for the future and celebrating his impact within our community of luxury leaders.”

“My relationship with Neiman Marcus goes back a long time,” said Lauder during his acceptance remarks. “They presented my mother, Mrs. Estée Lauder with [one of] the first [Neiman Marcus] awards to someone who wasn’t a fashion designer. She was so happy to receive it, and we were all so proud of her. I love [The Estée Lauder Companies], I love this work, and I love Neiman Marcus because everything we have done over the years fits exactly into what Neiman Marcus means.

The celebration united founders, CEOs, presidents and designers from the world’s most coveted brands including representatives of luxury houses whose creative luminaries have received the award in the past— Chanel, Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Prada. Carolina Herrera, the 2016 Neiman Marcus Award recipient, was also in attendance to honor Leonard’s legacy. Members of the Lauder family and executives from The Estée Lauder Companies to show their heartfelt support and celebrating his impact. The evening was enhanced by the integrated luxury retailer’s signature 1907 cocktail, as well as melodies performed by Yongqiu Liu, renowned pianist and Carnegie Hall performer.

Leonard A. Lauder joined The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) in 1958 and spent nearly six decades with the global leader. As Chief Executive Officer from 1982 to 1999, Lauder ushered in a new era focused on international expansion while building the company’s brands and acquisition strategy. Under his leadership, ELC launched brands such as Clinique and Origins and oversaw the acquisitions of M•A•C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and La Mer. Today, the company portfolio includes more than 20 brands worldwide. In addition to his steadfast work within the organization, Lauder has dedicated innumerable resources to philanthropic efforts in healthcare and the arts, sharing NMG’s philosophy of Leading with Love.

The Neiman Marcus Awards returned in 2023 as a modernized strategic platform built to celebrate brand partners who share an interest in the retailer’s innovative approach to retail to inspire the U.S. luxury customer. As a part of the platform, The Estée Lauder Companies will concept exciting brand expressions brought to life through immersive customer activations in support of Neiman’s ‘Retail-tainment’ strategy. First launched in 2021, the strategy has been enthusiastically embraced by Neiman’s brand partners as a unique way to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Leonard Lauder has always understood the power of a deep connection with customers, a philosophy that has guided The Estée Lauder Companies’ extraordinary growth and resonance worldwide,” saidLana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. “We’re excited to partner with his brands to create immersive activations, offering our customers unique experiences that embody the spirit of beauty, luxury, and innovation he has championed. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to reimagining luxury for the future.”

The Neiman Marcus Awards program highlights the company’s relationship-driven business model, a proven foundation of profitability and resilience within the fluctuating luxury market. This platform is one of the many ways Neiman Marcus creates a differentiated halo effect that elevates all brand partners and Makes Life Extraordinary for its luxury customers.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS AWARDS:Neiman Marcus Awards is a platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. It includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy accolade established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 86 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, Baccarat, and Brunello Cucinelli among others.

The reimagined Awards are an extension of the company’s growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG’s differentiated approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the Awards platform embodies the company’s differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based retailer that provides a curated product assortment, luxury services, and exclusive activations for customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary. We are known for creating the Neiman Marcus magic through exceptional customer experiences including the Neiman Marcus Awards, Fantasy Gifts, seasonal campaigns, and “Retail-tainment” initiatives. Neiman Marcus has a rich history as a brand builder, bringing together the world’s top luxury designers and customers to foster a dedicated following for generations. We serve customers across all facets of our integrated retail model including our 36 stores, digital channels, and through remote selling. For more information on the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.:The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M•A•C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

